Abhishek Sharma Takes Out Newly Purchased ₹5.2 Crore Ferrari V12 For A Spin After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics; Check Stunning Pics

Team India's T20I batting sensation Abhishek Sharma posted pictures of a swanky Ferrari V12 that he has bought following his Asia Cup 2025 heroics, with the vehicle costing around ₹5.2 crore. The left-handed batter posted three pictures of his car on his official Instagram handle and captioned it, 'V12'.

The 25-year-old was at his absolute best during the Asia Cup 2025 edition contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With 314 runs in seven innings alongside an average of well above 40, the southpaw finished the tournament as the highest run-getter. He was particularly lethal against Pakistan, especially in the Super 4 as he clattered 74 off 39 deliveries to help the Men in Blue easily chase down 172.

Abhishek Sharma to play international cricket for the first time in Australia

While Abhishek has fared exceedingly well in Asian conditions, he is likely to face a major examination Down Under due to some tricky batting conditions. The left-handed batter will also be playing international cricket for the first time in Australia. Although Abhishek was in contention to be selected in the ODI squad too, he missed out eventually.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19 with the three-game ODI series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be keen to emerge triumphant Down Under as it will bode well for their World Cup hopes next year. Having not lost a lot of T20Is since winning the World Cup last year, India will back themselves to be victorious in Australia.

India had clinched their second T20 World Cup last year in the Caribbean after beating South Africa in a thrilling contest by seven runs in Barbados.