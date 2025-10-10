Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters; Video

Image: Tennis TV/Instagram

Tennis legend Roger Federer received a heartwarming welcome from fans in Shanghai as he made a special appearance during the Shanghai Masters. The Swiss legend, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, was greeted with thunderous applause and a wave of affection from the crowd that has adored him for years.

As Federer interacted with fans, the atmosphere turned emotional and celebratory. The audience erupted in cheers, chanting his name, and several admirers even showered him with gifts. Federer, known for his gracious demeanor, accepted the gestures with a warm smile, taking the time to thank fans and wave to every corner of the stadium.

The moment underscored the deep bond Federer shares with Chinese fans, who have long embraced him as one of their own. His history at the Shanghai Masters is a special one, he won the tournament twice, in 2014 and 2017, and has often spoken fondly about the fans’ enthusiasm and hospitality.

Federer’s presence brought back a flood of nostalgia for tennis fans who witnessed his brilliance over two decades. His humility and connection with the crowd made the occasion more than just a nostalgic moment, it was a celebration of sporting grace and mutual admiration.

Even in retirement, Federer continues to captivate audiences around the world, and the Shanghai crowd’s touching gesture reaffirmed his enduring legacy as not just a champion on the court, but a beloved figure in global sport.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Shanghai Masters 2025, tennis legend Novak Djokovic survived a tense three-set battle against Spain’s Jaume Munar, overcoming a mid-match collapse to win 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 and book his place in the quarterfinals. The match, held on a humid evening in Shanghai, tested Djokovic physically and mentally in a way few matches have this season.

Djokovic began the contest in commanding fashion, dictating rallies with trademark precision and sealing the first set 6-3 with relative ease. His footwork was sharp, and his serve consistent, keeping Munar on the back foot throughout the opener. However, the tide began to shift in the second set as Munar raised his level, engaging Djokovic in longer, more physically demanding rallies that began to take a visible toll.

At 5-7 in the second set, moments after losing a key point that handed Munar the set, Djokovic suddenly collapsed near the baseline, falling to the court in exhaustion. The stadium fell silent as medical staff and tournament officials rushed to his aid. Djokovic appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion or severe fatigue, and for a moment, it seemed uncertain whether he would be able to continue the match.

With assistance, Djokovic was helped back to his feet and received a brief on-court evaluation before signaling his intent to fight on. What followed was a display of resilience that has come to define the 24-time Grand Slam champion's career. In the deciding third set, Djokovic returned with renewed intensity, breaking Munar early and taking full control of the momentum. Despite the scare, his movement improved, and his shot-making regained its crispness as he surged ahead to take the final set 6-2.

The win not only confirmed Djokovic’s place in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters, but also reinforced his reputation as one of the toughest competitors in tennis history. While his on-court collapse raised concerns about his physical condition, his ability to regroup and dominate the third set left fans and commentators in awe of his mental fortitude.