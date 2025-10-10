 'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's Comprehensive Win In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's Comprehensive Win In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's Comprehensive Win In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

German Tennis star Zizou Bergs shared a wholesome moment with his Serbian counterpart Novak Djokovic following their Shanghai Masters 2025 quarter-final on October 9, Thursday. Bergs was heard telling the legendary Djokovic, 'Man, I got to stop idolizing you' after the 38-year-old beat him comprehensively to reach the semi-final of the competition.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic and Zizou Bergs. | (Credits: X)

German Tennis star Zizou Bergs shared a wholesome moment with his Serbian counterpart Novak Djokovic following their Shanghai Masters 2025 quarter-final on October 9, Thursday. Bergs was heard telling the legendary Djokovic, 'Man, I got to stop idolizing you' after the 38-year-old beat him comprehensively to reach the semi-final of the competition.

Read Also
Shocking! Novak Djokovic Collapses Mid-Match During Clash Against Jaume Munar At Shanghai Masters...
article-image

The 24-time Grand Slam winner managed to reach his 10th Shanghai semi-final as he beat Bergs in straight sets 3-6 5-7 in the Shanghai Masters 2025 quarter-final on October 9, Thursday. The veteran will face Valentin Vacherot in the semi-final.

Watch the below video as Bergs says, "Man, I got to stop idolizing you."

"I should have closed out the match at 5-4" - Novak Djokovic

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order

When asked how much it took from him to reach the semi-finals, Djokovic answered the below, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Pretty much everything. It's very challenging conditions for all the players this week. I'm glad to overcome this hurdle. I should have closed out the match at 5-4 but I was too passive. He has a lot of firepower in his game. At times I just tried to play an extra ball on the court to make him miss."

The landmark 25th Grand Slam title has eluded Djokovic for quite a while, having stumbled in the semi-finals of the last three Grand Slam events. After the US Open semi-final defeat, he said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I still want to play Grand Slams and a full Grand Slam season next year. Let's see whether that's going to happen or not. But Slams are Slams - they are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have."

But his focus for the time being will be on the semi-final against Valentin Vacherot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: England & Wales Football Players Accompany 22 Fans With Dementia Ahead Of Their Friendly...

Video: England & Wales Football Players Accompany 22 Fans With Dementia Ahead Of Their Friendly...

'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's...

'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's...

Why Are West Indies Players Wearing Black Armbands On Day 1 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test?

Why Are West Indies Players Wearing Black Armbands On Day 1 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test?

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill Poked Fun At By Teammates After Winning His First Toss As...

IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill Poked Fun At By Teammates After Winning His First Toss As...

Video: Smriti Mandhana's Furious Expression Viral As South Africa Stun India In Women's World Cup...

Video: Smriti Mandhana's Furious Expression Viral As South Africa Stun India In Women's World Cup...