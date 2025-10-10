'I Got To Stop Idolizing You': Zizou Bergs Cheekily Tells Novak Djokovic After Latter's Comprehensive Win In Shanghai Masters 2025; Video

Novak Djokovic and Zizou Bergs. | (Credits: X)

German Tennis star Zizou Bergs shared a wholesome moment with his Serbian counterpart Novak Djokovic following their Shanghai Masters 2025 quarter-final on October 9, Thursday. Bergs was heard telling the legendary Djokovic, 'Man, I got to stop idolizing you' after the 38-year-old beat him comprehensively to reach the semi-final of the competition.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner managed to reach his 10th Shanghai semi-final as he beat Bergs in straight sets 3-6 5-7 in the Shanghai Masters 2025 quarter-final on October 9, Thursday. The veteran will face Valentin Vacherot in the semi-final.

Watch the below video as Bergs says, "Man, I got to stop idolizing you."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I should have closed out the match at 5-4" - Novak Djokovic

When asked how much it took from him to reach the semi-finals, Djokovic answered the below, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Pretty much everything. It's very challenging conditions for all the players this week. I'm glad to overcome this hurdle. I should have closed out the match at 5-4 but I was too passive. He has a lot of firepower in his game. At times I just tried to play an extra ball on the court to make him miss."

The landmark 25th Grand Slam title has eluded Djokovic for quite a while, having stumbled in the semi-finals of the last three Grand Slam events. After the US Open semi-final defeat, he said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I still want to play Grand Slams and a full Grand Slam season next year. Let's see whether that's going to happen or not. But Slams are Slams - they are just different from any other tournament. They are the pillars of our sport, the most important tournaments we have."

But his focus for the time being will be on the semi-final against Valentin Vacherot.