Anaya Bangar FACES HATE For Sharing Throwback Video Of Taking Cricketing Tips From Virat Kohli

Image: Anaya Bangar/Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anaya Bangar found herself at the center of unexpected online backlash after she posted a throwback video on Instagram, in which a young version of herself is seen receiving cricketing tips from Indian legend Virat Kohli. The clip, meant to be an inspiring moment of reflection on her journey, was met with negativity by some users who questioned her intentions and accused her of “using Kohli’s name for clout.”

Anaya shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read, "Back then, just a kid listening to tips from Virat. Today, I’m fighting for a chance to represent India women’s." While many followers praised the post for its sincerity and motivational tone, a section of social media users responded with hate comments, alleging that she was trying to gain attention using a star cricketer’s name.

Criticism ranged from sarcastic remarks about her aspirations to accusations of publicity-seeking, with some trolls even mocking her skills and questioning her place in men's cricket. The negativity sparked concern among fans, many of whom came forward in support of Anaya, urging people to respect the journeys of young athletes instead of tearing them down.

Check out some of the reactions:

Despite the backlash, Anaya has not deleted the video or responded to the hate, choosing instead to let her cricket do the talking. For many fans, the post still stands as a beautiful reminder of how far a dream can take someone, from receiving advice from a cricketing icon to standing on the brink of future change.

Emotional Moment For Anaya Bangar As She Finally Ties Rakhi As A 'Sister'; Check Pics

Anaya Bangar shared a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan 2025 moment with her brother Atharva Bangar, tying him a rakhi in a warm display of sibling love. Posting photos from the celebration, she captioned it: "Tying not just a rakhi, but years of love, laughter and endless siblings banter."

In her exclusive chat with Bombay Times, Anaya's words reflected the true spirit of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. Beyond the tradition, Anaya’s message spoke of shared memories, playful quarrels, and the deep connection that has grown over the years.

The post received love from friends, family, and fans, who praised the affection between the siblings. Anaya described the day as “special and emotional,” saying it reminded her of the little moments that make their bond so strong.