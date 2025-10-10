IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill Wins His First Toss As Captain As Unchanged Team India Opt To Bat In Delhi, West Indies Make 2 Changes

Roston Chase and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

Updates:

Team India captain Shubman Gill finally won the toss after suffering five losses in the department as the hosts have opted to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the home side are unchanged, West Indies have triggered two changes, bringing in Anderson Phillip and Tevim Imlach for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Team India will look to seal the series when the second Test against the West Indies begins on October 10, Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The home side will begin as firm favourites, having steamrolled the Caribbeans by an innings and 140 runs in the opening bout at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had asserted that they are likely to stick with an unchanged eleven for the second and final Test. The Indian team’s performance was near complete in the first Test, with big runs coming from the batters and the bowlers making quick work of the West Indies’ batting unit. The hosts will hope for B Sai Sudharsan to come good after his failure in Ahmedabad.

West Indies, meanwhile, have multiple issues to address after being toothless with both bat and ball in Ahmedabad. Should they bat first again, the tourists must put on a gritty batting performance and ensure a big first-innings total to challenge India. From the bowling perspective, Jayden Seales might have to do the heavy lifting again, while the spinners must come good too. Should the West Indies win, it will be their first Test victory over India since 2002.

Squads:

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies squad: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican (VC), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.