 Elon Musk Retweets Video On X Of Rohit Sharma Driving His Newly-Purchased Tesla
Automotive Giant Telsa's CEO Elon Musk reposted a video on X of Team India batter Rohit Sharma driving the car which the star cricketer purchased recently and the price of the vehicle can go up to ₹59.89 lakh to 67.89 lakh. With an account on X claiming how Tesla doesn't need advertising, given Rohit Sharma bought it, Musk reposted the clip.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Automotive Giant Telsa's CEO Elon Musk reposted a video on X of Team India batter Rohit Sharma driving the car which the star cricketer purchased recently and the price of the vehicle can go up to ₹59.89 lakh to 67.89 lakh. With an account on X claiming how Tesla doesn't need advertising, given Rohit Sharma bought it, Musk reposted the clip.

The former Indian captain added the reputed vehicle to his collection of luxury cars that already has Lamborghini Urus SE, which he purchased not too long ago. The veteran cricketer chose the number plate of his Tesla as the birth dates of his children - daughter Samaira (Dec. 30) and son Ahaan (Nov. 15).

Rohit Sharma's strong record in ODIs in Australia

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has a strong record in Australia as far as ODIs are concerned. In 30 ODIs Down Under, Rohit has amassed 1328 runs at 53.12 with five hundreds alongside a best of 171*. In what may well be his final tour of Australia, the right-handed batter will be keen to make a mark.

Team India's squads:

India’s ODI squad:  Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The tour of Australia begins on October 19, with the first ODI set to be hosted by the Optus Stadium in Perth.

