'Bahut Zyada Memes Ban Rahe Hai': Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma Captaincy Debate; Video

Mohammed Shami has finally spoken about Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as India’s new ODI captain, a move that has sparked widespread debate on social media. The selectors’ decision to remove Rohit from the ODI captaincy and hand over the reins to Gill has drawn mixed reactions from fans and experts alike.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shami said, "Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hai is sawal ko leke (There have been a lot of memes on this question). I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors, and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. So, he has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill for that, so we should accept it."

Pressure on Shubman Gill

At just 26, Shubman Gill was thrust into leadership during India’s recent tour of England, where he made a strong start as Test captain by guiding the team to a 2-2 draw in the five-match series.

Gill led by example, emerging as the highest run-getter of the series with 754 runs in ten innings at an impressive average of 75.4, including four centuries. While Gill has shone brilliantly with the bat across formats, captaincy presents an entirely different challenge. Leadership invites intense scrutiny every choice examined, every misstep magnified. The real question now is whether Gill can withstand that pressure and craft a legacy of his own.

Still only 25 and relatively new to Test captaincy, many believe the management could have allowed him more time to settle before giving him another major responsibility. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma approaching the twilight of their careers, Gill now inherits not only India’s batting responsibilities but also the enormous weight of expectations that come with them.

What's next for Mohammad Shami?

Shami, who has been out of international cricket for quite some time, last featured for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Since then, he has been sidelined due to fitness concerns. Although he participated in the IPL and continues to represent Bengal in domestic cricket, the selectors have repeatedly overlooked him. He was not picked for either the ODI or T20I squads for India’s upcoming tour of Australia, starting on October 19. The pacer’s latest comments mark his first public reaction to the situation.