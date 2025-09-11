Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan's Explosive Post Sparks Fresh Controversy Online

Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan | Image: X

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has once again made headlines with a powerful post on Instagram. In her message, she appeared to speak directly to a woman, though she didn’t name anyone, and raised serious concerns.

In the post, Hasin Jahan said that while she lives openly on her husband’s earnings, the other woman should also live with self-respect. She questioned why the woman was staying with a man without marriage and accused the man of using her for his benefit.

She also warned the woman not to delay marriage and advised her to speak to well-wishers or a lawyer. This post has gone viral on social media, with many wondering who it was aimed at.

Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Alleges Conspiracy After Land Dispute Clash With Neighbours

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has once again found herself at the center of controversy in her hometown of Birbhum district, West Bengal. She and her daughter from a previous marriage, Arshi Jahan, have been reportedly accused of assault and an attempt to murder a neighbor named Dalia Khatun. The incident reportedly began as a dispute over a piece of land in Ward No. 5 of Suri, where Hasin had started construction work. The land is allegedly registered in the name of her daughter Arshi.

According to the reports, when Dalia Khatun tried to stop the construction, she was allegedly assaulted by Hasin and her daughter. The matter quickly escalated, drawing public attention and sparking a fresh wave of controversy around Hasin.

Following the accusations, Hasin took to Instagram to present her side of the story. In a strongly worded post, she claimed that she was being targeted as part of a broader conspiracy. She also referred to a previous case from 2021, where she and her minor daughter were allegedly framed falsely.

Hasin Jahan believes she is being harassed because she is a single woman, and she alleged that certain people are attempting to take over her property and money. Expressing concern for her daughters, Hasin questioned why they were being dragged into the controversy.

The case is currently under investigation, and no formal charges have been confirmed yet. Meanwhile, the public remains divided, with some supporting Hasin’s claims and others awaiting a legal resolution.