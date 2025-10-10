Video: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showcases Heart Celebration After Reaching Ton On Day 1 Of IND vs WI 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased a heart celebration after his majestic hundred on day one of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A video of the same surfaced on social media, the southpaw displayed the heart gesture towards the dugout after getting to the milestone.

The left-handed batter got to the milestone in the 51st over of the innings sent down by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre. The youngster tucked a delivery to the on-side off Pierre's bowling and ran hard for a couple. He played exceptionally well for his 36 in the first innings of the opening Test but missed out on a big score. Nevertheless, he didn't do so on this occasion.

Jaiswal stayed unbeaten at 111 going into lunch as their score surged to 221/1 in 58 overs as the home side added 126 runs in what was a wicketless session for the West Indies.

Shubman Gill wins his first toss in 7 attempts and opts to bat first in Delhi

Team India captain Shubman Gill finally won the toss after suffering five losses in the department as the hosts have opted to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the home side are unchanged, West Indies have triggered two changes, bringing in Anderson Phillip and Tevim Imlach for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

KL Rahul has been only wicket the West Indies has managed to get as Jomel Warrican had him stumped for 38.