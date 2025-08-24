Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

In a heart-stopping moment during Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider Enea Bastianini suffered a crash that could have turned into a major disaster. The Italian lost control of his bike mid-race and slid directly into the middle of the track, placing himself in the path of oncoming riders speeding toward him.

The incident occurred at the Balaton Park Circuit, where Bastianini lost grip while cornering, sending both himself and his bike skidding across the tarmac. As he came to a halt, helpless and lying on the racing line, a pack of MotoGP riders approached at full speed, creating a terrifying few seconds that had fans and teams frozen in fear.

Miraculously, every following rider managed to avoid hitting Bastianini, with some missing him by mere inches. The riders’ quick reflexes and presence of mind likely prevented what could have been a catastrophic multi-rider crash.

MotoGP fans, riders, and officials praised the trailing competitors for their skill and control, calling it a miraculous near-miss. Many took to social media to express both relief and admiration.

Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team endured a frightening fall during the practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The young MotoGP star lost control of his bike at high speed, resulting in a heavy crash that brought fans into a state of shock.

The incident occurred as Acosta was negotiating a fast section of the Balaton Park Circuit. His KTM machine appeared to slide out from underneath him, sending him tumbling into the track with considerable force. Despite the alarming nature of the fall, Acosta was seen moving and conscious, though visibly shaken, as he received initial medical attention at the side of the track.

Moments after the crash, the Red Bull KTM pit wall wore anxious expressions while waiting for updates. Thankfully, initial reports from the team confirmed that Acosta did not suffer any serious injuries.

Acosta’s fall serves as a reminder of the fine margins in MotoGP, especially during practice sessions where riders push themselves and their machines to the limit in preparation for race day. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport, has shown resilience before, and fans are hopeful he will recover quickly to resume action over the weekend.

MotoGP fans across the world will be watching closely as updates emerge on Acosta’s fitness. For now, the racing community is just thankful that a potentially dangerous accident didn’t lead to something worse.