Scary Scenes! Pedro Acosta's Bike Nearly Hits Trackside Cameraman In An Unusual Incident During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

A shocking incident took place during the Hungarian MotoGP Grand Prix when Spanish rider Pedro Acosta crashed during the qualifying session. His KTM bike lost control, slid off the track, and flew into the fencing, nearly hitting a cameraman standing nearby.

The cameraman, named Joao, was recording from an elevated position when Acosta's bike smashed into the barrier just inches away from him. Thankfully, Joao was not injured, but the moment left everyone shaken. The dramatic video of the crash quickly went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans and experts were concerned about the safety of the Balaton Park circuit, especially the fast Turn 8 where the crash happened. Despite the scare, Acosta was unharmed and even ran over to check on Joao, which fans praised as a classy gesture.

The race continued later, with Marc Marquez winning the sprint race. But the focus remained on safety, as many called for better protection for trackside crew and improved circuit design.

This incident is a strong reminder of how dangerous MotoGP can be, not just for the riders but for everyone involved.

Horrific Scenes! Pedro Acosta Suffers Terrible Crash During MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Session; Video

Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team endured a frightening fall during the practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The young MotoGP star lost control of his bike at high speed, resulting in a heavy crash that brought fans into a state of shock.

The incident occurred as Acosta was negotiating a fast section of the Balaton Park Circuit. His KTM machine appeared to slide out from underneath him, sending him tumbling into the track with considerable force. Despite the alarming nature of the fall, Acosta was seen moving and conscious, though visibly shaken, as he received initial medical attention at the side of the track.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moments after the crash, the Red Bull KTM pit wall wore anxious expressions while waiting for updates. Thankfully, initial reports from the team confirmed that Acosta did not suffer any serious injuries.

Acosta’s fall serves as a reminder of the fine margins in MotoGP, especially during practice sessions where riders push themselves and their machines to the limit in preparation for race day. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport, has shown resilience before, and fans are hopeful he will recover quickly to resume action over the weekend.

MotoGP fans across the world will be watching closely as updates emerge on Acosta’s fitness. For now, the racing community is just thankful that a potentially dangerous accident didn’t lead to something worse.