 Sportvot x FPJ: Hyderabad Open 2025 Witness High-Octane Action
The Hyderabad Open 2025, a premier Pickleball tournament, kicked off in full swing at the Crosscourt Sports Club Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, running from 22nd to 24th August 2025 across 3 courts. The opening day witnessed a series of intense and action-packed mixed doubles matches that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Image: Canva

In the Mix Doubles category, Alyaka and Arik dominated with a commanding 11-0 victory over Pani and Sucharita. The Advance Mix Doubles saw multiple high-energy clashes, with Aanisha and Anirudh overpowering Pani and Sucharita 11-4 in Match 2, followed by a strong comeback from Pani and Sucharita, who clinched Match 3 against Tejesh and Akansha with a score of 11-5. In another exciting encounter, Vimal R. and Sathwika edged past Aalyka and Arik 11-8, showcasing resilience and teamwork.

The day's action concluded with the Under 18 Mix Doubles, where Shreyas and Anjali delivered a stellar performance, defeating Aarish and Kavya with a convincing 15-3 scoreline.

The tournament continues to promise high-octane Pickleball action as top players battle it out for glory in Hyderabad.

