1 Ball, 2 Sixes, 13 Runs: Sanju Samson Showcases Thrilling Display During Kerala Cricket League 2025; Video

Image: Kerala Cricket League/X

In an electrifying moment during the Kerala Cricket League 2025, Sanju Samson once again proved why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game. Representing the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson turned heads with a sensational power-hitting display against Thrissur Titans' spinner Sijomon Joseph and all it took was just one legal delivery.

The moment took place during the fifth over of the match. On the fourth ball of the over, Sijomon Joseph delivered a slightly tossed-up delivery outside off stump. Samson, never one to miss out on scoring opportunities, launched it high over deep extra cover for a stunning six. But the drama didn’t end there.

To the dismay of Thrissur Titans, the umpire signaled it as a no-ball, granting Samson a free hit. With the crowd already on its feet, Samson capitalized on the bonus delivery in signature fashion. This time, he muscled the ball into the stands at deep mid-wicket, adding another six to the total. One ball effectively yielded two maximums, a rare 13-run sequence that sent social media and stadium spectators into a frenzy.

The explosive moment not only shifted the momentum in Kochi's favor but also highlighted Samson's flair for the spectacular. It’s performances like these that keep fans glued to the action and give the Kerala Cricket League its growing popularity across the cricketing circuit.

In a game where every run counts, Sanju Samson’s single-ball assault stands out as one of the most memorable highlights of the tournament so far.

'I Will Remove You From The Team...': Sanju Samson Recalls Dressing Room Chat With Gautam Gambhir During A Tough Phase; Video

Sanju Samson recently opened up about the pivotal encouragement he received from Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir during a challenging phase in his career. Speaking on the “Kutti Stories with Ash” podcast hosted by Ravichandran Ashwin, Samson recalled how both men played key roles in boosting his confidence and helping him push forward.

Samson shared that the moment came during a Duleep Trophy game in Andhra, where Suryakumar Yadav was also playing. “Surya came to me and said, ‘Chetta, there is a good opportunity coming for you, we have seven games lined up, and I am going to give you all seven games as an opener.’ Hearing that from the captain was a great feeling,” Samson said. True to his word, he was given the chance, but his start wasn’t ideal, as he scored ducks in both games of a series in Sri Lanka.

The poor run left Samson feeling low, but that’s when Gautam Gambhir stepped in. “I was a bit down in the dressing room. Gauti bhai saw me and asked what happened. I told him I didn’t capitalise on my chances. He just said, ‘So? I will remove you from the team only if you score 21 ducks.’ That kind of confidence from a captain and coach helped me to do what I did later on,” Samson revealed.

His reflections highlight how faith and backing from leadership can shape a player’s mindset. The words of support from Suryakumar and Gambhir not only eased the pressure but also laid the foundation for Samson’s resurgence in form, showing the power of trust and belief in cricket’s competitive environment.