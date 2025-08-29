Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton Executes Dramatic 360-Degree Spin During Dutch Grand Prix Practice, Escapes Unscathed; Video

Image: Formula 1/X

Lewis Hamilton provided a dramatic moment during the first practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort as his Ferrari car spun 360 degrees at the iconic banked Turn 3. The seven-time world champion lost control of the rear end while navigating the tight, steeply cambered corner but impressively managed to recover without any contact or major damage to his car.

The incident occurred midway through the session, which had already been testing for many drivers due to the circuit’s technical layout and unpredictable grip levels. As Hamilton approached Turn 3, he appeared to misjudge his entry speed slightly, sending his rear tyres sliding and causing the car to rotate completely on the spot.

In a moment that had spectators holding their breath, Hamilton kept his composure. The Ferrari momentarily pirouetted on the tarmac before coming to a brief halt and continuing without stalling or striking the barriers. Engineers on the pit wall and fans alike were relieved to see the Briton regain control with minimal drama, showcasing his razor-sharp reflexes and decades of driving experience.

Despite the spin, Hamilton’s Ferrari seemed to have escaped with no visible damage, and he returned to the pits shortly afterward for routine checks. His radio message to the team was calm and focused, indicating he was ready to get back to business.

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend is especially critical for Hamilton and Ferrari, who are aiming to build momentum in the latter part of the 2025 season. While the first practice session didn’t go entirely to plan, Hamilton’s quick thinking may have saved the team from an early setback.

WATCH: Keanu Reeves Unveils Cadillac's Driver Line-up As Sergio Perez & Valtteri Bottas Sign Multi-Year Deals

In a bold and star-studded announcement, Cadillac has revealed its driver lineup for its historic Formula 1 debut in 2026: seasoned Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. The reveal was made even more dramatic with none other than Hollywood star Keanu Reeves introducing the two drivers, marking a cinematic beginning to the American marque's F1 journey.

Cadillac, entering the sport as the 11th team on the grid, is backed by automotive giant General Motors and will be led by former Marussia Sporting Director Graeme Lowdon. The team’s entry in 2026 has been closely watched, and the decision to sign two veterans of the sport shows Cadillac’s clear intent to make an immediate impact.

Sergio “Checo” Perez and Valtteri Bottas bring a combined 527 Grand Prix starts and 16 race wins to the table, making them one of the most experienced pairings on the grid. Both drivers, aged 35, had exited the F1 driver lineup at the end of last season, but their return with Cadillac is being hailed as a second wind for two of the sport’s most respected racers.

Perez, who most recently raced for Red Bull Racing, is known for his aggressive racing style and late-race heroics, while Bottas, a former Mercedes race winner and current reserve driver, brings calm precision and vast technical knowledge. Together, they provide Cadillac with not only racing pedigree but also a steady foundation on which to build its F1 future.

Their contracts are reported to be multi-year deals, signaling Cadillac’s commitment to consistency as they embark on this ambitious project.