 Sportvot x FPJ: 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Spardha Concludes With Thrilling Finals
The 36th Sub Junior (Girls/Boys) Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Spardha 2025/2026 concluded with thrilling finals at Belawadi, Pune, celebrating the remarkable young kabaddi talent from across Maharashtra. The championship showcased an intense mix of skill, speed, and sportsmanship as both the boys’ and girls’ categories wrapped up with dominating performances.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
article-image

In the Girls’ Final, Pune Gramin delivered a stellar performance to outclass Ahilyanagar with a convincing 39–20 victory. The Pune side displayed superior teamwork, tactical defense, and agile raids that kept their opponents under constant pressure throughout the match, securing them the prestigious state title.

Meanwhile, the Boys’ Final saw an electrifying face-off between Parbhani and Palghar. The match remained competitive in the early stages, but Parbhani’s raiders and defenders gradually took control of the game. With consistent scoring raids and a solid defensive wall, Parbhani triumphed 42–30, earning the championship crown and capping off their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Adding to the celebrations, Rahul Chauhan from Team Parbhani was named both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Day for his outstanding all-round performance. His sharp raids and consistent defensive efforts played a crucial role in Parbhani’s victory, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

The event concluded with cheers and celebrations, marking another successful edition of the Rajya Ajinkyapadh Nivad Chachni Spardha, a platform that continues to nurture and spotlight the next generation of kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra.

