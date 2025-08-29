Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note In Marathi For His Mother's Birthday, Shares Special Family Moment; Check Pics

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Instagram

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to celebrate a deeply personal and emotional moment: his mother’s birthday. In a touching post shared on social media platform X, Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note in Marathi, expressing his love and gratitude towards his mother for everything she has done for him.

Alongside the note, Sachin posted a warm photograph that instantly struck a chord with fans. The image shows a joyful moment where Sachin is seen gently feeding his mother a piece of cake. The scene captures a sense of closeness and warmth, as his family members stand beside them, smiling and sharing in the celebration. The photograph reflects a rare but intimate glimpse into the personal life of one of India’s most respected sporting icons.

In his Marathi message, Sachin thanked his mother for her unwavering support and countless sacrifices over the years. It served as a reminder of the important role parents, especially mothers, play in shaping the lives of their children, even those who go on to achieve legendary status.

Tendulkar has often spoken about the influence his mother has had on his life and career, and this post further reinforced the depth of that bond. Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes, praises for the sweet gesture, and messages appreciating Sachin’s grounded and affectionate nature.

At a time when celebrities often guard their private lives, this post stood out as a heartwarming expression of love and gratitude, one that resonated far beyond the cricketing world.

'We Are All Very Excited For…': Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar's Engagement With Saaniya Chandok During Reddit Q&A Session

In a sweet and candid moment that sent fans into celebration mode, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is officially engaged. The revelation came during a Q&A session on Reddit, where a curious fan asked, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” To this, Sachin replied with warmth and pride, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

The confirmation from the Master Blaster himself comes days after speculation had been swirling across social media regarding Arjun’s reported engagement to Saaniya Chandok. While no formal public announcement had been made earlier, fans had picked up on subtle online clues and media reports, which hinted at a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/ Reddit

Now, with Sachin’s statement, the good news has been made official, much to the joy of Indian cricket fans and well-wishers of the Tendulkar family. Social media has once again been flooded with congratulatory messages, with many expressing happiness over Arjun entering a new chapter of life.

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been making his mark in domestic cricket, has grown up in the public eye. This heartwarming milestone has added a personal and emotional touch to his journey, and fans are thrilled to be part of the moment through Sachin’s openness.

With Sachin expressing excitement and blessings for his son’s new beginning, the Tendulkar household surely has much to celebrate and the cricketing world is joining in with love.