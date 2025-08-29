Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: Squad Details, Starting 7, When & Where To Watch The Match On TV, OTT

image: Tamil Thalaivas//x

The much-anticipated Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with a thrilling southern derby as Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas at Viswanandg Sports Stadium in Vizag . Both teams have undergone major reshuffles ahead of the new season, releasing key players and building stronger, more balanced squads.

In a surprising twist, last season’s Titans captain will now don the Thalaivas jersey and lead their charge in Season 12. He will be joined by star raider Arjun Deshwal, a pairing that has fans in Tamil Nadu buzzing with excitement.

Meanwhile, the Titans have focused on bolstering their defense, adding experienced defenders Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to strengthen their backline.

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas squad details

Telugu Titans:

Raiders: Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Praful Zaware, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Amir Ejlali, Jai Bhagwan.

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Aman, Ankit, Bantu Malik, Avi Duhan, Rahul Dagar.

All-rounders: Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki.

Tamil Thalaivas:

Raiders: Narender Kandola, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Chahal, Anuj Gawade, Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal.

Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Mohit Khaler, Tarun, Yogesh Yadav.

All-rounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Safaghi, Dhiraj Bailmore, Suresh Jadhav, Himanshu.

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas Possible starting 7

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Sagar Rawal, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Aman Antil.

Tamil Thalaivas – Sagar Rathee, Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Narendar Kandola, Aashish, Moein Safaghi, Nitesh Kumar.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Live Streaming details?

Which channel will broadcast the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Match?

The live-action of the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television. The match will begin at 8:00 AM IST

Which OTT platform will live stream Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Match?

The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Match will be live streamed live on JioHotstar.