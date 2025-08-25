Which Sport Would Sachin Tendulkar Have Picked If He Had Never Played Cricket? The Master Blaster Reveals His Answer

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

In a delightful moment that thrilled fans around the world, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took part in a Q&A session on Reddit, where he answered a wide range of questions from fans. One particular question stood out for its simplicity and curiosity, "If Sachin was not a cricketer, what alternate profession would he have chosen?"

Tendulkar, known for his love of sports beyond cricket, replied with one word that sparked surprise and smiles, “Tennis Player!”

The answer may not come as a complete shock to his most dedicated fans. Sachin has long expressed his admiration for tennis and its icons. Growing up, he was a huge fan of tennis great John McEnroe, and his passion for the sport has stayed strong over the years. Tendulkar has frequently attended tennis tournaments around the world, including the Wimbledon Championships 2025, where he was seen enjoying matches courtside.

This revelation comes at a time when the US Open 2025 is underway, adding to the buzz among sports fans. Many took to social media to imagine a world where the "Master Blaster" was dominating the tennis court instead of cricket pitches.

While the world will always cherish his iconic cricketing legacy, it's clear that Sachin’s heart has room for more than one sport. His simple, honest answer once again reminded fans of his humble beginnings, varied interests, and deep love for the world of sports.

'Enjoy Your Second Innings!': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After Retirement Announcement

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message for Cheteshwar Pujara after the veteran Indian batter announced his retirement from international cricket. Pujara, widely respected for his grit and resilience in Test matches, received an emotional farewell from fans and former teammates alike and Tendulkar’s tribute stood out for its warmth and sincerity.

In a post on social media platform X, Tendulkar wrote, “Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!”

Cheteshwar Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, went on to become one of India's most dependable batters in the longest format of the game. Known for his unwavering concentration and classical technique, Pujara played a crucial role in several of India’s historic Test victories, most notably the 2018 series win in Australia, where his tireless efforts earned him widespread acclaim.

Over the years, Pujara earned a reputation as the modern-day wall of Indian cricket, a nod to his ability to absorb pressure and wear down bowling attacks. His batting style, rooted in patience and discipline, often drew comparisons to the greats of the game, including Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar’s message captures the respect Pujara earned within the cricketing community. As the cricketing world bids farewell to one of its most determined Test batters, tributes like Tendulkar’s reflect the deep appreciation for a career defined by perseverance, humility, and love for the red-ball game.