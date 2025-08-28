 Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his family as he waved to a sea of fans, who had come to worship Lord Ganesh. Notably, the former batter's son Arjun Tendulkar had made his first public appearance since his engagement with Saaniya Chandok.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family and offered prayers. | (Credits: Varinder Chawla)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his family as he waved to a sea of fans, who had come to worship Lord Ganesh. Notably, the former batter's son Arjun Tendulkar had made his first public appearance since his engagement with Saaniya Chandok.

Read Also
'Aadhar Bhi Bhejun Kya?': Sachin Tendulkar's Hilarious Response To Fan Suspecting His Identity...
article-image

After reports widely floated around Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya, the 52-year-old confirmed the same via a Q&A segment on the social media platform of Reddit. When asked by a fan on the platform, Tendulkar replied by saying, "Yes, he did and we are very excited for the new phase of his life.

The ex batting maestro had also kept a grand puja in his residence as he shared a video of the same on his official Instagram and X handles.

Sachin Tendulkar answered a wide variety of questions from his fans on Reddit

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City
Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Urges Rapid Slum Rehabilitation, Highlights Project Delays In City
BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report
BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report
Mumbai: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan 2025
Mumbai: Complete List Of Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan 2025
Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In Airoli With Forged IDs
Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In Airoli With Forged IDs

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born former cricketer had recently answered a wide array of questions from fans on Reddit. Tendulkar had gracefully answered several questions from the fans, regarding his personal life and from his playing days.

Having retired from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar still remains active as far as the competitive side of the sport is concerned. He had featured in the International Masters League this year as India had defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the final in Raipur, thereby winning the tournament.

Tendulkar, who captained the hosts, delivered a decent performance with the bat, scoring 181 runs in six games at 30.16 alongside a strike rate of 153.38 with a solitary fifty. As far as international cricket goes, Tendulkar is the custodian of several records, including the most-capped player in Test and ODI cricket. Having played at the top level for 24 years, the 52-year-old is also the leading century-maker and run-getter in Tests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

'Why Did You Give Her A Question?': Ben Shelton Sheepishly Asks As His Girlfriend Trinity Rodman...

'Why Did You Give Her A Question?': Ben Shelton Sheepishly Asks As His Girlfriend Trinity Rodman...