Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement With Saaniya Chandok, Family Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai

Sachin Tendulkar visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family and offered prayers. | (Credits: Varinder Chawla)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his family as he waved to a sea of fans, who had come to worship Lord Ganesh. Notably, the former batter's son Arjun Tendulkar had made his first public appearance since his engagement with Saaniya Chandok.

After reports widely floated around Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya, the 52-year-old confirmed the same via a Q&A segment on the social media platform of Reddit. When asked by a fan on the platform, Tendulkar replied by saying, "Yes, he did and we are very excited for the new phase of his life.

The ex batting maestro had also kept a grand puja in his residence as he shared a video of the same on his official Instagram and X handles.

Sachin Tendulkar answered a wide variety of questions from his fans on Reddit

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born former cricketer had recently answered a wide array of questions from fans on Reddit. Tendulkar had gracefully answered several questions from the fans, regarding his personal life and from his playing days.

Having retired from international cricket in 2013, Tendulkar still remains active as far as the competitive side of the sport is concerned. He had featured in the International Masters League this year as India had defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the final in Raipur, thereby winning the tournament.

Tendulkar, who captained the hosts, delivered a decent performance with the bat, scoring 181 runs in six games at 30.16 alongside a strike rate of 153.38 with a solitary fifty. As far as international cricket goes, Tendulkar is the custodian of several records, including the most-capped player in Test and ODI cricket. Having played at the top level for 24 years, the 52-year-old is also the leading century-maker and run-getter in Tests.