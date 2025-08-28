 US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUS Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

The hefty fine swallowed up more than a third of his earnings. The setback capped a miserable Grand Slam year, with the Russian managing to surpass the first round only once.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Daniil Medvedev was slapped with fines totaling ₹37.2 lakh (approximately $42,500) by the US Open on Wednesday, following a dramatic meltdown during his first-round exit. The fines amounted to more than a third of his total tournament prize money, which stood at about ₹96.43 lakh ($110,000).

The penalties were imposed after Medvedev lost his temper during a tense match against Benjamin Bonzi, triggered by a bizarre court intrusion. A photographer wandered along the sideline just after a fault, disrupting play during a crucial moment. Tournament referee Jake Garner issued a ₹25 lakh ($30,000) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional ₹10.95 lakh ($12,500) for racquet abuse.

Read Also
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin...
article-image

Why did Daniil Medvedev lose temper and smash racquet?

The incident unfolded on Sunday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Bonzi was leading 5-4 in the third set and was one point away from winning when the photographer whose credentials were later revoked caused the disruption. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to allow Bonzi to replay the first serve due to the interruption. This enraged Medvedev, who stormed over to protest the decision.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Gigantic 800 Kg Modak Offered To Girgaoncha Raja, Recognised As World's BIggest Modak Made With Traditional Ingredients; VIDEO
Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Gigantic 800 Kg Modak Offered To Girgaoncha Raja, Recognised As World's BIggest Modak Made With Traditional Ingredients; VIDEO
US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts
US 50% Tariffs May Hit One-Fourth Of India’s Textile Exports In 6 Months, Warn Industry Experts

As tensions escalated, the crowd turned on Medvedev, booing and chanting, “Second serve!”. The situation spiraled as Medvedev lashed out at the umpire and egged on the fans, delaying play for more than six minutes.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into a live microphone, fueling the crowd's reaction.

Read Also
'I'm A Victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open...
article-image

Medvedev loses despite comeback

Despite the chaos, Medvedev managed to win the third and fourth sets. However, Bonzi eventually claimed the victory in five sets: 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

This marks Medvedev’s third consecutive first-round loss at a Grand Slam, including a defeat to Bonzi at Wimbledon last month. Medvedev, once ranked World No. 1 and the 2021 U.S. Open champion, continues to face a challenging spell in major tournaments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

'Why Did You Give Her A Question?': Ben Shelton Sheepishly Asks As His Girlfriend Trinity Rodman...

'Why Did You Give Her A Question?': Ben Shelton Sheepishly Asks As His Girlfriend Trinity Rodman...

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: Check, Format, Teams, When & Where To Watch The...

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: Check, Format, Teams, When & Where To Watch The...