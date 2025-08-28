US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

Image: X

Daniil Medvedev was slapped with fines totaling ₹37.2 lakh (approximately $42,500) by the US Open on Wednesday, following a dramatic meltdown during his first-round exit. The fines amounted to more than a third of his total tournament prize money, which stood at about ₹96.43 lakh ($110,000).

The penalties were imposed after Medvedev lost his temper during a tense match against Benjamin Bonzi, triggered by a bizarre court intrusion. A photographer wandered along the sideline just after a fault, disrupting play during a crucial moment. Tournament referee Jake Garner issued a ₹25 lakh ($30,000) fine for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional ₹10.95 lakh ($12,500) for racquet abuse.

Why did Daniil Medvedev lose temper and smash racquet?

The incident unfolded on Sunday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Bonzi was leading 5-4 in the third set and was one point away from winning when the photographer whose credentials were later revoked caused the disruption. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth decided to allow Bonzi to replay the first serve due to the interruption. This enraged Medvedev, who stormed over to protest the decision.

As tensions escalated, the crowd turned on Medvedev, booing and chanting, “Second serve!”. The situation spiraled as Medvedev lashed out at the umpire and egged on the fans, delaying play for more than six minutes.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into a live microphone, fueling the crowd's reaction.

Medvedev loses despite comeback

Despite the chaos, Medvedev managed to win the third and fourth sets. However, Bonzi eventually claimed the victory in five sets: 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

This marks Medvedev’s third consecutive first-round loss at a Grand Slam, including a defeat to Bonzi at Wimbledon last month. Medvedev, once ranked World No. 1 and the 2021 U.S. Open champion, continues to face a challenging spell in major tournaments.