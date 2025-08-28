 India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

The 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup is all set to begin on August 29, Friday with eight teams in India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei slated to be the participants. Hosts India will open their campaign against China on Friday at Rajgir, Bihar, with the city set to host all the games.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Indian men's hockey team. | (Credits: Hockey India)

The 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup is all set to begin on August 29, Friday with eight teams in India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei slated to be the participants. Hosts India will open their campaign against China on Friday at Rajgir, Bihar, with the city set to host all the games.

Read Also
Vece Paes, Olympic Bronze Medalist In Hockey & Father of Indian Tennis Player Leander Paes, Passes...
article-image

India enter the tournament as three-time world champions are arguably one of the best teams in Asia when it comes to the sport. However, their recent fortunes haven't gone as planned, notably losing the latest four-game hockey series to Australia 3-1. With Perth Hockey Stadium hosting the games, India managed only one win in the series. India were also poor in the FIH Pro Hockey League.

Speaking to Sportstar recently, coach Craig Fulton expressed optimism about the team and said:

"Over the last 18 months, we’ve been on the up. Yes, we had a bit of a [bad] phase, but it happened in the five games we played against Australia before the Olympics, and we defeated them in Paris. There is a reason we play the best teams so that we can become better."

FPJ Shorts
Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava
Stand United Against US Tariff Bullying; Hope GST Reform Will Revive Small Car Sales: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava
Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World Championships
Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World Championships
India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 4-Month High Of 3.5% In July, Boosted By Manufacturing Sector
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO
Jammu Rain: 35 Bodies Recovered After Landslide On Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Route - VIDEO

China, meanwhile, are yet to win the Hockey Asia Cup, with South Korea holding the record for most titles with five of them.

India squad for 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

When and where to watch India's encounter against China in 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup?

India's match against China begins on 3:00 PM and it will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will take place on Sony LIV website and application.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World...

Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World...

India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

India vs China, 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup: When & Where To Watch?

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Makes Public Appearance For The First Time Since His Engagement...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open...

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet

US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Fined ₹37.2 Lakh For On-Court Meltdown & Smashing Racquet