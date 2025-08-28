Video: PV Sindhu Roars After Stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi To Reach Quarter-Finals Of BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu. | (Image Credits: X)

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu roared after stunning World No.2 Wang Zhi Yi of China in straight games to progress to the quarter-finals BWF World Championships. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Sindhu could hardly control her excitement after securing a resounding victory over one of the tournament's most consistent players.

In the process, Sindhu has also reached the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships for the first time since 2021. Walking into the contest, the Indian shuttler was a certain underdog, with commentators also doubting her ability to upstage Wang. By contrast, she beat Wang 21-17, 21-15 as Sindhu grew in confidence as the game progressed and she was quite energetic in rallies.

Watch Sindhu's reaction in the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The triumph over Wang also meant that the 30-year-old will continue her winning run against Chinese players in the World Championship. The two-time Olympic medallist has faced players from China on eight occasions and have won all the matches against them. A commentator had quipped the below during the first game, as quoted by India Today:

"Sindhu is playing as well as I have ever seen her."

Who will PV Sindhu face in the quarter-finals of BWF World Championships 2025?

Sindhu will next face Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, ninth seed in the quarter-finals on August 29 (Friday). Sindhu will be wary of Wardani, who made it to the last eight with a commanding straight-game victory over eighth seed Tomoka Miyazaki.

Having produced substandard performances in recent times, Sindhu, seeded 15th will be keen to finish at the top. Earlier in the day, the duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto and beat Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the mixed-doubles category to advance to the quarter-finals.