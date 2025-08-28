 'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
4-time Tour de France Chris Froome has been involved in a serious crash in Southern France, forcing him to be airlifted to a hospital due to extensive injuries, including broken ribs. The 40-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon by helicopter after the crash near Toulon that is situated approximately 170 km from his home of Monaco.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
4-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been involved in a serious crash in Southern France, forcing him to be airlifted to a hospital due to extensive injuries, including broken ribs. The 40-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon by helicopter after the crash near Toulon that is situated approximately 170 km from his home of Monaco.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Froome was conscious on arrival and was able to converse with the medical staff. BBC Sport has reported that the 40-year-old suffered a serious crash, sustaining five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a lumbar vertebrae fracture.

Below is the update issued:

The veteran cyclist is all set to undergo a surgery on Thursday. Notably, no other cyclist was involved in the crash.

