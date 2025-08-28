 Sportvot x FPJ: Daly College & VNBPS Win Their Matches In Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025
The Mayo Football Tournament Junior 2025, being held in Ajmer from 25th August 2025, continued with high-intensity matches today, as participating schools displayed skill, teamwork, and determination on the field. The tournament witnessed two gripping encounters that kept the spectators engaged till the final whistle.

The opening clash saw Mayo College Musketeers lock horns with Daly College in a tightly fought contest. Despite an evenly shared possession (50%-50%), it was Daly College who made their chances count. A decisive strike at the 7:55 minute mark gave them a narrow 1-0 victory. The statistics reflected Daly College’s attacking intent, with 11 total shots and 9 on target, compared to Musketeers’ solitary attempt.

Daly also dominated the corners (15 compared to 0), while both teams showed discipline with no cards issued.

The second match of the day featured a commanding performance from Vidya Niketan Birla Public School (VNBPS), who overwhelmed The Rajkumar College Rajkot with a resounding 5-0 win. VNBPS struck early, scoring their first two goals within the first 10 minutes, and maintained relentless pressure throughout.

The scoring spree continued with goals at the 13th, 27th, and 29th minutes, sealing a one-sided contest. The statistics highlighted their dominance, with 60% possession, 8 total shots, 6 on target, and 4 corners, while not conceding a single shot on target from their opponents.

With today’s results, Daly College and Vidya Niketan Birla Public School have asserted themselves as strong contenders in the tournament, setting the stage for even more thrilling encounters ahead.

