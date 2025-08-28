Sportvot x FPJ: Anahat Singh & Atul Kumar Yadav Win Thrilling Semi-Final Matches In HCL Squash 81st National Championship

Anahat Singh and Atul Kumar Yadav. |

The HCL Squash 81st National Championship witnessed high-voltage semi-final clashes today, with some of the nation’s finest players battling it out for a spot in the finals.

In the women’s category, Anahat Singh showcased grit after a shaky start, overcoming Tanvi Khanna with a 3-1 victory 3-11, 11-5, 11-0, 11-9. Meanwhile, in a tense four-set encounter, Akanksha Salunkhe stunned veteran Joshna Chinappa, clinching the match 3-1 11-5, 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, booking her place in the title clash.

On the men’s side, Abhay Singh displayed remarkable control as he defeated Ramit Tandon 3-1 - 11-13, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. In another intense battle, Atul Kumar Yadav powered his way past Mohit Bhatt with a solid 3-1 win - 11-9, 11-4, 10-12, 11-6.

With these results, the championship now sets the stage for a thrilling finale as the best of Indian squash prepare to lock horns for the prestigious national crown.