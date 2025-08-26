 'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence

'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Acar said that he was the victim of the entire incident. "I'm a victim and totally innocent This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Freelance journalist and photographer Selcuk Acar who went viral for stepping onto the court during Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025 first-round match had his credentials revoked for the remainder of the tournament. Following the episode, Acer has broken his silence on the incident, stating that he was “lynched” and had “suffered greatly.”

Read Also
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin...
article-image

When Bonzi was serving on match point at 5-4 in the third set on Sunday, freelance photojournalist Selcuk Acar entered the court surface. Following the interruption, chair umpire Greg Allensworth called for time and handed the Frenchman another first serve, which left Medvedev fuming

Selcuk Acar breaks silence on Daniil Medvedev incident

Speaking to Daily Mail, Acar said that he was the victim in the entire incident. "I'm a victim and totally innocent This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

FPJ Shorts
Dream11’s Collapse Isn’t A Tragedy, It’s A Reality Check; Here’s What Netizens Are Saying
Dream11’s Collapse Isn’t A Tragedy, It’s A Reality Check; Here’s What Netizens Are Saying
Panipat: 2 Bikers Inappropriately Touch Women Crossing Road, Found Limping After Police Take Swift Action; Video
Panipat: 2 Bikers Inappropriately Touch Women Crossing Road, Found Limping After Police Take Swift Action; Video
'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence
'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence
Anubhav Sachan Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win UK University Polo Championship
Anubhav Sachan Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Win UK University Polo Championship

He further explained that a security official at the site told him that the match was paused and that it was okay for him to step on the court. However, when he realised Bonzi was readying for his second serve, he rushed back to the sideline.

"If there's a camera there, if it's monitored, it will show that I returned to the official twice and didn't enter. I didn't know and see if Medvedev saw me."

Later, Medvedev said that he was not upset with the photographer but with the Match Empire’s decision. “The delay from the photographer was probably four and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve,”

Read Also
Drama At US Open 2025! Daniil Medvedev Clashes with Umpire After Photographer Disrupts Match Against...
article-image

US Open 2025: Medvedev's journey ends in first round

While Medvedev made a comeback following the incident involving the photographer, he ultimately went down to Bonzo in five sets. Bonzi went onto win the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4.

With victory over Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon and the US Open, Benjamin Bonzi became the first player in the Open Era to defeat a GS champion in opening Men's Singles matches at consecutive Grand Slam events

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open...

'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open...

'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025;...

'Did You Like It Guys?': Carlos Alcaraz Seeks Validation From Fans Over New Haircut At US Open 2025;...

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz's David Beckham Style Buzz Cut Goes Viral Ahead Of Round 1 Match...

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz's David Beckham Style Buzz Cut Goes Viral Ahead Of Round 1 Match...

Nasty! Newcastle's Anthony Gordon Nearly Takes Out Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk's Ankle After...

Nasty! Newcastle's Anthony Gordon Nearly Takes Out Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk's Ankle After...

Watch: Crowd Sings Roman Reigns' Name During WWE Raw Go-Home Show Before Clash in Paris

Watch: Crowd Sings Roman Reigns' Name During WWE Raw Go-Home Show Before Clash in Paris