'I'm a victim':Photographer Selcuk Acar Who Disrupted Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi's US Open 2025 Match Breaks His Silence

Freelance journalist and photographer Selcuk Acar who went viral for stepping onto the court during Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025 first-round match had his credentials revoked for the remainder of the tournament. Following the episode, Acer has broken his silence on the incident, stating that he was “lynched” and had “suffered greatly.”

When Bonzi was serving on match point at 5-4 in the third set on Sunday, freelance photojournalist Selcuk Acar entered the court surface. Following the interruption, chair umpire Greg Allensworth called for time and handed the Frenchman another first serve, which left Medvedev fuming

Selcuk Acar breaks silence on Daniil Medvedev incident

Speaking to Daily Mail, Acar said that he was the victim in the entire incident. "I'm a victim and totally innocent This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I'm innocent, I've suffered greatly."

He further explained that a security official at the site told him that the match was paused and that it was okay for him to step on the court. However, when he realised Bonzi was readying for his second serve, he rushed back to the sideline.

"If there's a camera there, if it's monitored, it will show that I returned to the official twice and didn't enter. I didn't know and see if Medvedev saw me."

Later, Medvedev said that he was not upset with the photographer but with the Match Empire’s decision. “The delay from the photographer was probably four and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve,”

US Open 2025: Medvedev's journey ends in first round

While Medvedev made a comeback following the incident involving the photographer, he ultimately went down to Bonzo in five sets. Bonzi went onto win the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4.

With victory over Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon and the US Open, Benjamin Bonzi became the first player in the Open Era to defeat a GS champion in opening Men's Singles matches at consecutive Grand Slam events