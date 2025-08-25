US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racquet In Frustation After First Round Loss To Benjamin Bonzi; Video

Image: X

Daniil Medvedev, one of the favourites to win this year's US Open crown, shockingly suffered defeat in the opening round of the tournament. The Russian was dumped out by Benjamin Bonzi in a five-set thriller. Following the 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 loss, Medvedev failed to keep emotions in check and was spotted breaking his racquet in an emotional meltdown.

The meltdown was quite an aggressive one, as Medvedev kept on smashing his racquet until it got completely shattered. The anger in him showed how disappointed he was and what the loss exactly meant to him

The Russian has had a year to forget in the Grand Slam tournament. He suffered a second-round exit in the Australian Open, which was followed by first-round losses in Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and now the US Open.

Daniil Medvedev argues with umpire

Medvedev was laso involved in another drama in the middle of the match when he became furious at the umpire after a photographer at the US Open walked onto the court in the middle of his opening round match.

The chair umpire told a photographer to get off the court. Because of the delay, he granted Bonzi first serve, which did not sit well with Medvedev. He ran up to the chair umpire and began encouraging the crowd in Queens to continue booing. He then gave the chair umpire an earful, and accused him of wanting to "go home."

The play was delayed for six minutes before it resumes. Medvedev who was looked liked goign down in three sets used the break to advantage and make a strong comeback to take the match to the fifth set.