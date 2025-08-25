Drama At US Open 2025! Daniil Medvedev Clashes with Umpire After Photographer Disrupts Match Against Benjamin Bonzi; Video

Daniil Medvedev was furious at the umpire after a photographer at the US Open walked onto the court in the middle of his opening round match against Benjamin Bonzi on Sunday evening.The incident happened during the third set when Bonzi was on match point. The chair umpire told a photographer to get off the court. Because of the delay, the chair umpire granted Bonzi first serve, which did not sit well with Medvedev.

He ran up to the chair umpire and began encouraging the crowd in Queens to continue booing. He then gave the chair umpire an earful, and accused him of wanting to "go home." while speaking to the booing crowd.

Play was paused for nearly six minutes for the bizarre series of events, and when it resumed, the Russian native was able to claw back and equalize against Bonzi. Medvedev stunningly managed to come back and force a fifth set after clincling the fourth set 6-0

While Medvedev made a comeback following the incident involving the photographer, he ultimately went down to Bonzo in five sets. Bonzi went onto win the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4.

With victory over Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon and the US Open, Benjamin Bonzi has become the first player in the Open Era to defeat a GS champion in opening Men's Singles matches at consecutive Grand Slam events

After winning the match, Bonzi stated “I never experienced something like that. I don’t know. Maybe we waited 5 minutes before the match point. Then it was so difficult to play. So noisy. All the time during the points, between the points it was a very wild atmosphere. I tried to stay calm, stay in the match. It was not easy. At the end, I gave all my heart on the court and I have the win today," Bonzi said after the match on Monday