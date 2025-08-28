Video: Why Did Novak Djokovic Perform The Violin Celebration After His 2nd Round Match Of US Open 2025 Match? Reason Revealed

Novak Djokovic. | (Image Credits: X)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic came up with an interesting celebration after his hard-fought US Open 2025 victory over Zachary Svajda on August 27. The 38-year-old held his Tennis racket like a violin and tried playing a tune with it, thereby dedicating the victory to his daughter Tara, who was born in 2017 and plays violin.

The 24-time grand slam winner took on the United States' Svajda, who took the first set against the champion athlete despite being ranked 145th in the world. However, Djokovic won the next three sets comfortably to progress to the third round.

Watch the below video:

"I enjoy competing, but I don't enjoy not playing well" - Novak Djokovic

Speaking after the match, the Serbian admitted that he is not playing at the level he would've liked and is trying to iron out those flaws consistently. As a result, he puts extra pressure on himself to do well. The veteran stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I'm not pleased with my level of tennis, but, you know, you have days like this where you're not playing at your best, but you just kind of find a way. I'm just trying to solve the riddle once I'm on the court. It's not like I'm not finding joy on the court competing. I enjoy competing, but I don't enjoy not playing well. That's why I put extra pressure on myself and my team to be better the next day, the next match."

Djokovic has been hunting an elusive 25th Grand Slam title for quite a long time, missing out in French Open and Wimbledon after losing the semi-final bout to Jannik Sinner on both occasions. This could also be Djokovic's final appearance as far as US Open goes.