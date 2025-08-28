 'Why Did You Give Her A Question?': Ben Shelton Sheepishly Asks As His Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Attends Presser After US Open 2025 Match; Video
Rodman, an American professional soccer player, was present at the venue during the Grand Slam match played by her boyfriend against Busta. She was all smiles as Shelton defeated his opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, progressing to the third round.

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman. | (Credits: X)

American Tennis player Ben Shelton couldn't stop gushing over a question asked by his girlfriend Trinity Rodman during the presser after his US Open 2025 match against Pablo Carreno Busta. With Rodman asking him why he was unable to serve faster than 135 during the match, Shleton blushed and wondered why was she given a question.

Rodman, an American professional soccer player, was present at the venue during the Grand Slam match played by her boyfriend against Busta. She was all smiles as Shelton defeated his opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, progressing to the third round.

In the below video shared by US Open, Rodman asked:

"How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?"

Shelton held a sheepish look and asked a media personnel the below:

"Why did you give her a question?

The media personnel responded:

"Orders from the boss over there."

The 22-year-old replied to the question:

"Yeah, it was cold outside. So, I think that was the main reason. I was focussed on hidden spots and I didn't hit those spots. Maybe I should just serve bigger but something I'll definitely work on the next time."

"This is just a city that never sleeps" - Ben Shelton

In his on-court interview, Shelton thanked the crowd for turning up in large numbers and supporting him, saying as quoted by India Today:

"It's amazing. It feels like home. It's an electric atmosphere, and it's the one tournament that's all about the fans, the energy, the passion for sports. This is just a city that never sleeps I appreciate you guys coming out, and I'm definitely not done."

Shelton's best performance in US Open tournaments has been reaching the semi-final in 2023.

