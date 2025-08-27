 'I Hope To Be Like You': Serena Williams Pens Emotional Tribute To Sister Venus After US Open 2025 Match
article-image
Image: Serena Williams/ Instagram

Serena Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a heartfelt tribute to her elder sister, Venus Williams, after her first-round exit at the ongoing US Open 2025. In a moving message, Serena celebrated Venus’ enduring spirit and legacy on the court, calling her a source of endless inspiration.

Taking to Instagram, Serena posted pictures of her elder sister with a message that said, Strength, courage, determination, class, perseverance, inspiration… there’s not enough words to describe how proud I am of you @VenusWilliams P.S. I hope to be like you.

Venus Williams goes down fighting at US Open 2025

Venus, 45, made her record 25th singles appearance at the US Open this year, facing off against No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite a valiant effort, she fell 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 in a two-hour battle marking her fourth consecutive first-round exit at the tournament.

While the result didn’t go her way, Venus showed flashes of brilliance. After a slow start in the opening set, where she committed seven double faults, she rebounded impressively in the second. Breaking Muchova early, Venus took command, hitting 10 winners and committing just five unforced errors, a reminder of the champion she remains.

With 79 wins at the tournament, Venus remains one of the sport's most enduring figures a record eclipsed only by legends like Serena Williams, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova.

Venus Williams legacy

Venus' legacy at the US Open is nothing short of iconic. Since debuting in 1997 as a teenage sensation and reaching the final, she went on to win back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001. Alongside Kim Clijsters and Serena herself, she remains one of only three women this century to successfully defend the US Open crown. She is now the third-oldest woman to compete in a singles match at the US Open

