 Nikhil, Dhinakar Shine In Gorilla Samash Trophy; Amtola Dominates Brahmaputra Volleyball League
Nikhil delivered a dominant 15–6 win over Naesar, while Dhinakar edged Gnandeep 11–10 in thrilling pickleball matches at the Gorilla Samash Trophy in Bengaluru, showcasing the sport’s rising appeal. In the Brahmaputra Volleyball League, Amtola teams (Devaji and Aparn) registered commanding 2–0 and 3–0 victories, setting a strong tone for the season ahead.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Mumbai: Nikhil delivered a commanding performance, securing a strong 15–6 victory over Naesar in the Gorilla Samash Trophy at Machaxi Pyxln, Bengaluru. The second pickleball match proved to be a nailbiter, with Dhinakar edging past Gnandeep in a close contest, finishing 11–10.

Fans witnessed remarkable skill, precision shots, and competitive grit, setting the tone for an exciting tournament ahead. The tournament continues to highlight the rising popularity of pickleball in India, with players showing exceptional dedication and technique on court. More thrilling matchups are expected as the event progresses.

Amtola registers win in volleyball league match Amtola (Devaji) delivered a dominant performance against APS Narengi (PC), securing a comfortable 2–0 victory with a commanding point margin of 15–2 in the Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6. The Amtola squad took early control and maintained pressure throughout, leaving little room for Narengi to recover.

The action continued in Match 2, where Amtola (Aparn) once again proved their strength, defeating Boko (Peter Ve) 3–0 in a thrilling contest. With a final points tally of 25–19, the Amtola side displayed sharp attacks and disciplined defense to claim a well-deserved win. The impressive start by both Amtola teams has set an exciting tone for the season.

