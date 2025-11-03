When Mandira Bedi Sacrificed Personal Gain For Women's Cricket

Mandira Bedi played a pivotal role in the growth of women's cricket in India | Image Credits: X (Mandira Bedi, ICC)

India sealed a maiden Women's World Cup title in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The women's game is on the rise and the win only bodes well for the future generations. On the back of that success, the BCCI also announced a Rs 51 crore reward for the team.

But long before packed crowds and BCCI funding, women's cricket in India was in a dire state. Led by Mamatha Maben and Mithali Raj, the players earned meagre sums with no sponsors and exposure. In walked India's rescue act: Mandira Bedi

Bedi had made a name for herself in the men's game as a presenter. However, the women's game was struggling, with the 2004 series against West Indies on the verge of being called off.

Mandira shelved her share off endorsement money to find sponsors and then began India's slow but eventual rise in women's cricket.

"The money I would have taken for my endorsement will go towards the cricket sponsorship. There is another sponsor lined up for the next series," Mandira was quoted saying in a 2004 interview with The Telegraph.

This is an era when the Women's team were governed by the Women's Cricket Association. Shubhangi Kulkarni, a former India player, served as secretary when Bedi's aid helped keep Women's cricket afloat.

"The last two or three years it was very difficult to get sponsors. But now, with Mandira taking up our cause, other corporates are also showing an interest. We held a fitness camp recently and the results are already showing in our girls," Kulkarni told The Telegraph then.

India reached the World Cup Final in 2005, losing to Australia. BCCI took the team under their governance in 2009 which paved the way for more success.

Today, men and women cricketers earn an equal match fee. The Women's Premier League has further brought new talents to light with more pockets filled. Broadcast deals, packed stadiums - women's cricket is having moment.