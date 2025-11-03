'My Daughter Has Shown...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Mother Praises Her Fighting Spirit After Team India's Historic Title Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/ANI/X/Instagram

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph has ignited emotions across the country, and among the proudest voices is Lavita Rodrigues, mother of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Speaking after the historic victory, she expressed immense pride in her daughter and the Indian team’s resilience throughout the tournament.

Lavita praised Jemimah’s determination, saying, “My daughter has shown a fighting spirit on the field. She always runs to us because she knows that her mother, father and brother will never leave her.” Her words reflected the deeply rooted family support system that has shaped Jemimah’s cricketing journey, reinforcing how emotional strength often fuels sporting excellence.

She also revealed the family’s unwavering confidence throughout the knockout stages, adding, “We spoke to her and we were always sure that we would beat Australia.” That belief proved prophetic, as India not only overcame Australia in the semi-final but went on to dominate South Africa in a commanding 52-run victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift their maiden Women's World Cup trophy.

The triumph marks a defining chapter in Indian cricket, powered by a blend of youthful fire, fearless cricket, and emotional backing from families who stood behind the players every step of the way. Jemimah’s story, supported by a steadfast home and celebrated by a proud mother, embodies the spirit of this historic achievement and the promise of an even brighter future for women’s cricket in India.

'Jab Match Se Pehle…': Shafali Verma Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Inspired Her Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Final

Shafali Verma, one of India’s brightest young talents, shared a special moment with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar following India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India secured the coveted title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking a landmark achievement in the nation’s cricketing history.

On Instagram, Shafali posted a picture of herself shaking hands with Tendulkar, captioning it: “Jab match se phale Sachin sir se mili toh aur jyada khud per belief badh gaya. God of cricket Sachin sir.” The heartfelt post reflects the inspiration and confidence she drew from meeting the living legend before taking the field, underlining the profound influence Tendulkar continues to have on the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Image: Shafali Verma/Instagram

Shafali’s encounter with Tendulkar resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the blend of experience, guidance, and motivation that helps young players perform on the world stage. Her gesture also symbolizes the continuity of India’s cricketing legacy, connecting the icons of yesterday with the champions of today. As India celebrated their maiden Women’s World Cup win, moments like these, where heroes inspire heroes, added an extra layer of emotion to the historic victory.