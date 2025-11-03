 Women's WC 2025: 'Are We Still Dreaming?': Jemimah, Smriti & Other Team Members Pose With World Cup Trophy In Hotel Room Netizens React
Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana posed with the World Cup trophy in a hotel room. Rodrigues shared these beautiful pictures on her Instagram.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, scripted history by clinching their first World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared pictures of the World Cup trophy along with her teammates, including Smriti Mandhana.

“Good morning world," Rodrigues, the caption read. In one of the pictures, the World Cup semi-final centurion posed with Mandhana holding the trophy.

In another picture, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy could also be seen along with Rodrigues and Mandhana. "Are we still dreaming?" the Mumbai batter wrote.

The victory marked a defining chapter in Indian cricket, ending years of wait for the women's team. The victory is a milestone in the Indian women's cricket team's journey.

Netizen's Reaction:

Reacting to the picture, one of the Instagram users wrote, "Good morning.. please wake up champ .. because u r World champions🇮🇳."

"Congratulations queens!" another user wrote.

Some even compared the due to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "@rohitsharma45 @virat.kohli just like this in 2027," an Instagram user commented.

Talking about the match, after losing the toss, India was put into bat. Team India set the target of 299 runs for the South African women. Young opener Shafali Verma once again stood tall on the grandest stage, smashing a brilliant 87 runs and setting the tone for India’s innings. Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs.

Chasing 299 in a high-pressure final, South Africa fought hard but ultimately fell short, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt stood tall with a magnificent century, scoring 101. Deepti Sharma took a sensational five-wicket haul, taking India to victory.

