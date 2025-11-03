'You Caught The World Cup': Jemimah Rodrigues Hails Amanjot Kaur With Special Fielding Medal; Video

Amanjot's stunner to dismiss Laura Wolvaardt helped India close in on victory | Image: X

Amanjot Kaur played a crucial role as India clinched a stunning win to clinch their maiden World Cup title. Kaur was instrumental throughout the tournament, but turned up with her best effort in the final on Sunday. Amanjot went wicketless but affected two key dismissals to turn the tide in India's favour.

In a recent Behind the scenes video shared by BCCI, Team India held a special fielding medal ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium. With the lights out and the players in celebratory confetti, Jemimah Rodrigues took centre stage to honour a spectacular effort.

And while both Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma chipped in with both bat and ball, Amanjot played a key role in the field. Kaur effectively broke the opening partnership, her direct hit sending Tazmin Brits packing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

And when things got tricky, she kept her calm on the boundary. Amanjot positioned herself beneath it but momentarily lost control, spilling it once before juggling again. She then safely latched onto the catch on the third attempt with one hand, just inches from the turf.

The catch changed momentum and shifted the result towards India. The stadium cheered on with a sigh of relief and ecstasy. Wolvaardt had scored a stunning 101, threatening to run away with the contest.

Despite flashes of resistance from the Proteas batters, the disciplined Indian attack refused to give away momentum. South Africa eventually fell short, unable to chase down the target.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amanjot was constantly in acion, manning the boundary with great precision to ensure no loose boundaries were given away. While she struggled with ball in hand, Kaur more than made up for it with her effort in the field.

She was serenaded by the fans with chants on Sunday, with Jemimah continuing the same while awarding the fielding medal.