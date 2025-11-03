Iconic! Team India Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Poses With ICC World Cup Trophy At Mumbai's Gateway Of India | See Pics

Mumbai: Women's Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur on November 3 was seen posing with the trophy at Mumbai's Gateway of India, as the team clinched the ICC Women’s World Cup title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The picture was shared by ICC on its official handle on X, where it wrote, "The one with the captain and Trophy #CWC25"

The one with the captain and the 🏆📸#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/bbOduSG3fV — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur's pose at the Gateway of India brought back memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's picture taken at the same spot after India won the World Cup in 2011. On April 2, Dhoni had led from the front in that final match, scoring unbeaten 91 while Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97 as India chased down 275 to win their second ODI World Cup in 28 years.

𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 🤩



Two iconic India captains with the @cricketworldcup 🏆 in front an iconic setting 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M76xX6F7AM — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 3, 2025

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's at Gateway of India after 2011 World Cup Win |

Women's Team India Lifts The Cup

After years of agony Team India finally went onto capture their maiden Women's World Cup trophy in front of fans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. During the match, the final catch by the captain remain the moment as it came at the stroke of midnight.

When South Africa needed 53 runs of the last 30 balls, Harmanpreet decided to bring in Deepti Sharma to bowl the over. After two dot balls, de Klerk tried to chip the ball to extra cover; however, Harman jogged backwards to complete the catch and bring the crowd on it's feet. During India's innings, Deepti had slammed a valuable half-century (58, 58b, 3x4, 1x6) before taking 5 for 39 in 9.3 overs, making the final her own with both bat and ball. With this remarkable win, India is now the 4th different side to win the Women's World Cup. They have joined the likes of Australia (7), England (4), and New Zealand (1).



Captain Harmanpreet says 'Cricket is everyone’s game'

Following the historic win, she shared a heartfelt message that quickly gained traction online.

In a social post, Harmanpreet posed with the World Cup trophy tucked in beside her as she rested in bed, captioning it: “Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game. #CricketIsEveryonesGame.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/