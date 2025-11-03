'Mumbai Ki Donald Trump': India Women's Little Fan Goes Viral For Her Fluent English Reaction On World Cup Victory | X @PTI

A young Indian woman's cricket fan is going viral after her post-match reaction to India's historical World Cup win surfaced on social media. The girl was spotted opening up with overwhelming reactions and talking in fluent English, which is weird but amusing to netizens. Users are comparing her with US President Donald Trump while her knowledge and the style of speaking are creating buzz.

In an interview with PTI in Mumbai, the cute little girl was asked about her reaction to India's win. She said, "I don’t have words to explain... every player who played today gave their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, who both played beautifully. Everyone contributed so well. We’ve won this World Cup after such a long wait."

WATCH VIDEO:

VIDEO | Mumbai: As the Indian women’s team wins their first-ever ICC World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, a cute little fan says, “I don’t have words to explain... every player who played today gave their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali… pic.twitter.com/2k1Sui1cY3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

"The patience, dedication, and love they showed today were incredible. From the players on the field to the coaches and supporters at DY Patil Stadium, everyone performed beautifully in every match," she added.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Found so much resemblance," while putting up Trump's funny GIF.

Another user wrote, "So cute, Mumbai ki Donald Trupti."

Another user commented, "Ye India mai hi rehti hai na, Itni English bolne mai to mujhe 7 janam lena padenge."

India's Clinical Victory Over South Africa:

India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a night of emotion, dominance, and sheer belief as the Indian women rewrote history and etched their names among the greatest to ever play the sport.