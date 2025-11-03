VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls | X

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai was packed beyond usual limits this week as hundreds of passengers crowded platforms to board trains heading toward Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections.

The visual of one side of the platform overflowing with travellers, most carrying bags, bedding, and utensils, captured the pulse of a city that comes alive every election season with the movement of its migrant population.

Families with children and elderly passengers stood in a crowded row with their luggage which led to the express platform where the train was to arrive, while the other platforms were empty. For many, this annual exodus is not just about voting but also reconnecting with their hometowns.

Several special trains run from Mumbai to Bihar for the Bihar election and the subsequent festival rush, including the (LTT-Muzaffarpur AC Special (01043/01044) and various other services from Central and Western Railways.

These trains, often themed as festive or additional special trains, connect major stations like Mumbai, Patna, and Muzaffarpur. Passengers should check railway websites or apps for exact schedules and to book tickets, as the specific services and timings can vary for future events.

LTT has long been a reflection of the city’s deep connection with the Hindi heartland. Each election season, it becomes a symbol of democracy in motion, where migrant workers, who spend most of their lives building Mumbai’s skyline, return to shape the future of their home states.

