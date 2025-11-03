 'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense

'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense

A video going viral of a popular foreign travel content creator has sparked a heated debate online about civic sense and cleanliness in India. In the now-viral clip, the user shared an incident where a local shopkeeper guided her to throw an ice cream wrapper outside his shop instead of in a dustbin.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense | Instagram @amina_finds

A video going viral of a popular foreign travel content creator has sparked a heated debate online about civic sense and cleanliness in India. In the now-viral clip, the user shared an incident where a local shopkeeper guided her to throw an ice cream wrapper outside his shop instead of in a dustbin.

The video shows Instagram user @amina_finds explaining how she had just bought an ice cream from a small shop and, upon opening it, asked where she could find a trash bin to dispose of the wrapper. To her surprise, the shopkeeper pointed outside, signaling her to litter on the street. While she can be seen expressing in disbelief at his answer.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing the clip with the caption “Why some people are like that?”, she wrote, "Indian shopkeeper shows me where the bin is... he kept telling me to throw it on the floor." The influencer’s post quickly caught attention, garnering thousands of likes and comments. While many agreed with her frustration, others defended the shopkeeper, citing that they would clean the entire area later.

FPJ Shorts
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Read Also
'Stree Ab NRI Ban Gayi': US-Based Indian Woman Turns Into Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' Character On...
article-image

Netizens flooded the comments with divided opinions. One user wrote, “He will throw it all together late, nobody will keep trash in front of their stores, you gotta chill.” Another commented, “Cleanliness is a crime in India.”.

Another user commented, "wish somehow they would learn. How hard is it to put out a trash can." While one user wrote, "I love my country, but things like this really make me feel embarrassed, We need to change this mindset."

Read Also
'BMW In Garbage', Serbian Man In India Spots Luxurious Car Parked Alongside Pile Of Trash; Video...
article-image

The incident has reignited the discussion on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the need for better public awareness about waste segregation and civic responsibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate...

'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate...

VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

VIDEO: Rush Seen At Mumbai's LTT Station As Migrants Head Home Ahead Of Bihar Polls

'Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan On His 60th Birthday': Video Shows Mumbai Commuters Singing...

'Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan On His 60th Birthday': Video Shows Mumbai Commuters Singing...

MP News: Panic At Jabalpur Airport After ‘Leopard’ Sighting - CCTV Reveals It Was A Jungle Cat

MP News: Panic At Jabalpur Airport After ‘Leopard’ Sighting - CCTV Reveals It Was A Jungle Cat

Tourist Shares Bizarre Experience With Jim Corbett Safari Guide In Uttarakhand, 'Spotted Littering...

Tourist Shares Bizarre Experience With Jim Corbett Safari Guide In Uttarakhand, 'Spotted Littering...