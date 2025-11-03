'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense | Instagram @amina_finds

A video going viral of a popular foreign travel content creator has sparked a heated debate online about civic sense and cleanliness in India. In the now-viral clip, the user shared an incident where a local shopkeeper guided her to throw an ice cream wrapper outside his shop instead of in a dustbin.

The video shows Instagram user @amina_finds explaining how she had just bought an ice cream from a small shop and, upon opening it, asked where she could find a trash bin to dispose of the wrapper. To her surprise, the shopkeeper pointed outside, signaling her to litter on the street. While she can be seen expressing in disbelief at his answer.

WATCH VIDEO:

Sharing the clip with the caption “Why some people are like that?”, she wrote, "Indian shopkeeper shows me where the bin is... he kept telling me to throw it on the floor." The influencer’s post quickly caught attention, garnering thousands of likes and comments. While many agreed with her frustration, others defended the shopkeeper, citing that they would clean the entire area later.

Netizens flooded the comments with divided opinions. One user wrote, “He will throw it all together late, nobody will keep trash in front of their stores, you gotta chill.” Another commented, “Cleanliness is a crime in India.”.

Another user commented, "wish somehow they would learn. How hard is it to put out a trash can." While one user wrote, "I love my country, but things like this really make me feel embarrassed, We need to change this mindset."

The incident has reignited the discussion on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the need for better public awareness about waste segregation and civic responsibility.