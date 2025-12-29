'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In Meerut's Bombay Bazar

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has gone viral on social media, showing a woman sub-inspector abusing and threatening a car driver during a traffic dispute. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening in the busy Bombay Bazar area, triggering outrage over police conduct.

According to officials and eyewitness accounts, heavy traffic congestion had built up near Abu Lane around 7 pm. The woman sub-inspector, later identified as Ratna Rathi, arrived at the spot in her Hyundai i20 and got stuck in the jam. Angered by a car ahead of her, she allegedly began hurling abuses at its occupants while still seated inside her vehicle.

The video shows the officer stepping out of her car, opening the door of the vehicle ahead and continuing to verbally abuse the occupants. When a woman inside the car tried to intervene, she too was allegedly subjected to offensive language. As the male driver stepped out, the sub-inspector reportedly engaged in a physical scuffle with him.

In the clip, the officer is also heard threatening to beat the man with a belt and send him to jail, while making an objectionable remark, “Daroga hoon main, muh mein m**t dungi.” The situation escalated as a crowd gathered at the spot. When some passersby attempted to calm her down, she allegedly misbehaved with them as well.

Several bystanders recorded the incident, and the videos were later circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting sharp reactions.

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that the woman officer has been identified. He said Ratna Rathi is posted at Mahua police station in Aligarh and was returning from Saharanpur after appearing in court to record a statement. She had reportedly stopped at Bombay Bazar for some work when the incident occurred.

Police said that so far no formal complaint has been received in the matter, and further action would depend on any written complaint and departmental review.