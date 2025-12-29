 'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In Meerut's Bombay Bazar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In Meerut's Bombay Bazar

'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In Meerut's Bombay Bazar

A video from Meerut shows a woman sub-inspector abusing and threatening a car driver during a traffic dispute in Bombay Bazar. The officer allegedly used obscene language, threatened to beat the man with a belt and send him to jail. Police have identified her but said no complaint has been filed yet.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has gone viral on social media, showing a woman sub-inspector abusing and threatening a car driver during a traffic dispute. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening in the busy Bombay Bazar area, triggering outrage over police conduct.

According to officials and eyewitness accounts, heavy traffic congestion had built up near Abu Lane around 7 pm. The woman sub-inspector, later identified as Ratna Rathi, arrived at the spot in her Hyundai i20 and got stuck in the jam. Angered by a car ahead of her, she allegedly began hurling abuses at its occupants while still seated inside her vehicle.

The video shows the officer stepping out of her car, opening the door of the vehicle ahead and continuing to verbally abuse the occupants. When a woman inside the car tried to intervene, she too was allegedly subjected to offensive language. As the male driver stepped out, the sub-inspector reportedly engaged in a physical scuffle with him.

Read Also
‘Ladkiyon Ko Kyun Chhodh Deti Hain Akele?’: UP Cop Mistakes Siblings For Couple, Dials Their...
article-image

In the clip, the officer is also heard threatening to beat the man with a belt and send him to jail, while making an objectionable remark, “Daroga hoon main, muh mein m**t dungi.” The situation escalated as a crowd gathered at the spot. When some passersby attempted to calm her down, she allegedly misbehaved with them as well.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Homeless Man Accused Of Beating 3 Stray Dogs On Leash; Locals Claim 'He's Their Caretaker, Don't Separate Them' - VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO
'Sunil Grover Can Easily Beat AI': Fans Go Crazy Over Comedian's Aamir Khan Act On Kapil Sharma Show- Watch VIDEO
At Bae: Thane's Friendly Neighbourhood Drinking Spot with Toit Beer, Woodfire Pizza & Global Bites
At Bae: Thane's Friendly Neighbourhood Drinking Spot with Toit Beer, Woodfire Pizza & Global Bites
'Clever Editing': Tara Sutaria SLAMS Trolls After Veer Pahariya's Reaction To Her Close Onstage Moment With AP Dhillon At Mumbai Concert Goes Viral
'Clever Editing': Tara Sutaria SLAMS Trolls After Veer Pahariya's Reaction To Her Close Onstage Moment With AP Dhillon At Mumbai Concert Goes Viral

Several bystanders recorded the incident, and the videos were later circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting sharp reactions.

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that the woman officer has been identified. He said Ratna Rathi is posted at Mahua police station in Aligarh and was returning from Saharanpur after appearing in court to record a statement. She had reportedly stopped at Bombay Bazar for some work when the incident occurred.

Police said that so far no formal complaint has been received in the matter, and further action would depend on any written complaint and departmental review.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...

'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives'...

'Had Faith In Supreme Court': Unnao Rape Survivor's 1st Reaction After SC Stays Kuldeep Sengar's...

'Had Faith In Supreme Court': Unnao Rape Survivor's 1st Reaction After SC Stays Kuldeep Sengar's...

'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In...

'Daroga Hoon Main, Muh Mein M**t Dungi': UP Woman Sub-Inspector Caught On Camera Abusing Driver In...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 29, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-35...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 29, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-35...

Jharkhand: President Droupadi Murmu Sings In Santhali At Ol Chiki Centenary Celebrations, Stresses...

Jharkhand: President Droupadi Murmu Sings In Santhali At Ol Chiki Centenary Celebrations, Stresses...