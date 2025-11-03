'Stree Ab NRI Ban Gayi': US-Based Indian Woman Turns Into Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' Character On Halloween; Netizens Can't Stop Laughing | Instagram @divya__dpyadav / troll_canadaa_

Halloween turned desi in the US as an Indian woman was spotted in a never-before-seen costume for her Halloween trick-or-treat ride. Donned in a red saree and long hair 'choti' with her face covered exactly like Bollywood superstar Shraddha Kapoor's popular character Stree, this woman has gone viral on the Internet. Netizens are calling her outfit the 'best outfit of the year' while videos going viral are turning into a memefest in the comments.

In the now viral video, a woman can be seen wearing a red saree and walking on the US pathway, while passersby can be seen amused by her mysterious look. The woman costumed as 'Stree' stops by one of the household's doors and asks for the treat, while the owner of the household goes ahead to pour some candies. The Stree spreads her saree ahead of her to collect them.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens cannot get over her viral look. "Stree ji ab NRI ho gyi," one user commented. While one wrote, "O Stree got her H1B without any hassle," referring to the new H1B passport issued in the USA. Another user wrote, "Stree went to America for further studies."

While, on the other hand, Stree, inspired by Halloween decorations, was also seen in Canada. As one of the viral clips shows a street model hanging outside a local household in Canada with a banner which reads as the popular dialogue from the movie, "O Stree, Kal Aana."

WATCH VIDEO:

One user wrote on this video, "(One) can take an Indian out of India, but never Bollywood out of an Indian. if that makes sense!" While another user commented, "Stree ka to visa hi nahi lagga! Dunkey kar ke aundi honi aa."