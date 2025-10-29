 From Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFrom Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside

From Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside

As Halloween fever sweeps across the globe, several Coldplay-themed decorations have struck a perfect chord with fans online, blending creativity, humor, and a touch of pop culture nostalgia.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
From Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside | Instagram @giovanmazmusic

As Halloween fever sweeps across the globe, several Coldplay-themed decorations have struck a perfect chord with fans online, blending creativity, humor, and a touch of pop culture nostalgia.

A viral video shared on social media shows a spooky yet hilarious setup featuring a skeleton version of Chris Martin rocking out on a guitar, surrounded by glowing lights and stage-like decor. The Halloween display, inspired by Coldplay’s iconic concerts, has become an instant hit among fans for its blend of music and mischief.

WATCH VIDEO:

What truly caught the internet’s attention, however, was the clever addition of the viral Kiss Cam moment from one of Coldplay’s recent concerts. The creator of the Halloween setup even included a mini modular display recreating the Kiss Cam controversy, where a fan moment during the band’s show sparked heated online debates.

FPJ Shorts
Radico Khaitan Q2 Net Profit Jumps 73 Per Cent To ₹140 Crore On Strong Volume Growth
Radico Khaitan Q2 Net Profit Jumps 73 Per Cent To ₹140 Crore On Strong Volume Growth
21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation
21 Maoists Surrender With 18 Weapons In North Bastar As Chhattisgarh Shifts Focus To Rehabilitation
Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I - VIDEO
Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs AUS 1st T20I - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Became MLA Because I Was Illiterate,' Says JDU Leader Anant Singh - VIDEO

Social media users can’t stop praising the creativity behind the decoration. “The award goes to you, best Halloween theme I have seen,” wrote one fan, while another jokingly wrote, “Whoever has done this is going to hell.”

In another such display of a Coldplay-coded Halloween decoration, the kiss cam moment was recreated, where two skeleton models can be seen hugging along the porch of the house with a board saying #coldplay.

Read Also
Did Ahaan Panday CONFIRM Relationship With Aneet Padda? Actor Drops Unseen Moments From Coldplay...
article-image
Read Also
Is Coldplay's Chris Martin, 48, Dating 29-Year-Old Sophie Turner After Ending His 8-Year...
article-image

While people across the world are going for ghosts, monsters, and horror themes this Halloween, this fan’s Coldplay-inspired decor has proven that a bit of creativity can make any spooky season unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threaten US Family

A heart-stopping prank went wrong when a trio wearing Halloween masks and costumes tried to barge into a household in Virginia late at night. The pleasant night turned into a nightmare for the resident after spotting the clown-dressed trio on the door. Investigators termed the incident as far more than a prank. Authorities are still hunting for them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs...

Suryakumar Yadav Turns Neo From 'The Matrix' To Dodge Josh Hazelwood's Fierce Bouncer During IND Vs...

From Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside

From Kiss Cam To Chris Martin, Coldplay-Themed Halloween Decoration Wins Internet; Visuals Inside

Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot...

Tilak Varma's Lookalike Goes Viral After Being Spotted With A Mysterious Girl, Fans Cannot Spot...

'Girls Get Advantages, And They Should': Kota MBBS Doctor’s Viral Video Explains Why Equality...

'Girls Get Advantages, And They Should': Kota MBBS Doctor’s Viral Video Explains Why Equality...

MP News: Video Shows Bizarre Road Construction Around Handpump In Sidhi; Locals Question Engineer's...

MP News: Video Shows Bizarre Road Construction Around Handpump In Sidhi; Locals Question Engineer's...