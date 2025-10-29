VIDEO Of Buffalo Worth ₹23-Crore At Rajasthan’s Pushkar Fair Goes Viral; Know About Its Daily Care Cost

Anmol entering the Pushkar Mela | Instagram/@pushkartourism24hr

Pushkar: A video of a buffalo named Anmol from Haryana’s Sirsa district has surfaced from the Pushkar Cattle Fair. The buffalo weighs a whopping 1,500 kg. The giant animal is named Anmol, which means “invaluable” in Hindi.

A clip showing Anmol entering the Pushkar Mela has gone viral on social media. The animal’s massive build and shiny coat have attracted everyone’s attention. Anmol is eight years old, and his daily upkeep reportedly costs nearly ₹1,500.

Anmol's Diet

Every day, Anmol is fed 250 grams of almonds, 4 kilograms of pomegranates, 30 bananas, 5 litres of milk, and 20 eggs. In addition, he is given ghee, soybeans, corn, oil cake, and fresh green fodder to keep him strong and healthy.

Anmol's Bath Routine

Anmol is given two oil baths every day, using a mixture of almond and mustard oil to maintain his shiny coat and smooth skin.

The viral video has garnered more than 183,000 views on Instagram. Similarly, a buffalo named Yuvraj, priced at ₹35 crore, was also spotted at the Pushkar Mela. Yuvraj weighs 800 kg.

The week-long Pushkar Cattle Fair, which began on 30 October, is drawing attention for its record valuations. The Pushkar Mela 2025 is all set for a grand start on Thursday and will conclude on November 5.