 Rajasthan News: World-Famous Pushkar Fair Begins With Color, Culture & Camels
This 15-day fair is a colorful mix of animal fair and religious as well as cultural events that will continue until November 6th this year. The influx of animals from across Rajasthan and neighboring states continues, and domestic and foreign tourists have also started arriving.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Jaipur: With the tinkling of bells tied on curved necks of camels and the clopping of horses' hooves on the sandy dunes, a unique confluence of tradition, culture, and faith is once again evident in the desert as the world-famous Pushkar Fair kicks off on Wednesday.

So far, 207 animals have arrived at the fair, including 196 camels, 10 horses, and a bull. According to Animal Fair in-charge Dr. Sunil Ghiya, animal herders have set up camp with their camels and horses. Horse herders are setting up temporary and permanent stables for their horses.

The fair will be held in two phases: the animal fair has started, while cultural and religious events will commence from October 30th with the flag hoisting.

Shops selling handicrafts, traditional jewelry, clothing, and camel accessories have been set up in the Pushkar Fair grounds and the surrounding area. Traders have arrived in large numbers. The influx of foreign tourists has added glamor to the atmosphere of the fair.

The administration has made strict security arrangements. More than 2,000 police personnel will oversee security at the fair. CCTV cameras have been installed in crowded areas, and encroachments have been removed to ensure the smooth movement of visitors.

Devotees are also flocking to Pushkar's markets, the ghats of holy Pushkar Lake, and other religious sites, including the Brahma Temple. Since Diwali, the atmosphere in Pushkar has transformed into a religious festival.

