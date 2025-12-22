 PM Modi’s Message Of Harmony At Ajmer Sharif As Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Offers Sacred Chadar During 814th Urs
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he is fortunate to have the opportunity to present the sacred chadar at the shrine of Khwaja Garib Nawaz on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire cabinet. He prayed at the shrine for brotherhood, love, and peace in the country and society.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
On the occasion of the 814th Urs, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju offered a sacred chadar to Ajmer Sharif, the holy shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz, on Monday. | X @KirenRijiju

Jaipur: On the occasion of the c, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju offered a sacred chadar to Ajmer Sharif, the holy shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz, on Monday. The minister also read out the prime minister's message to the nation.

Rijiju calls visit a privilege, prays for brotherhood, love and peace across the country

Minority affairs minister reviews Urs arrangements citing statutory responsibility

“On the auspicious occasion of the 814th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, I had the privilege of visiting the revered Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, & offering the sacred chadar at the holy shrine. I prayed for the peace, harmony, & well-being of all. Khwaja Sahib’s timeless message of love, compassion, & selfless service to humanity continues to illuminate our shared values & strengthen the spirit of unity,” said the minister in his social media post.

He said that the affairs of the dargah are governed by a parliamentary act, and therefore, as the concerned minister, he has a direct responsibility. He took stock of the arrangements during the Urs at Ajmer Sharif as well.

Special prayers were also offered by the Khuddam-e-Khwaja for the PM and the nation. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chadar the Congress party will also present a chadar on behalf of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders.

