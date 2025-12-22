Telangana’s New Way Yo Tackle Monkey Menace: Newly Elected BRS Sarpanch Wears Bear Costume To Scare Away Animals Lingapur | Video

Kummari Ranjith, the newly elected BRS sarpanch of Lingapur village in Telangana, drew widespread attention after he wore a bear costume to scare away monkeys fulfilling a promise made during his election campaign. The unusual incident came to light after a video of the sarpanch chasing monkeys went viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows ‘Bear’ Chasing Monkeys Across Fields

In the now-viral clip, Ranjith, dressed in a full bear costume, is seen running through agricultural fields, waving his arms and moving menacingly to frighten monkeys in the area. The camera captures the action from multiple angles as the “bear” pursues groups of monkeys across open land, prompting them to scatter and flee in panic.

Explains Campaign Promise

Moments later, Ranjith removes the costume head, revealing himself sweating and smiling as he addresses the camera in Telugu. He explains that he had made this promise during his BRS-backed campaign, citing persistent monkey attacks that have damaged crops and troubled villagers. He adds that earlier methods, including cage traps, had failed, and that he got the idea after watching similar videos online.

According to Ranjith, the costume proved instantly effective, as the monkeys mistook him for a real bear a natural predator and fled the area. While expressing hope for a long-term government-backed solution, he also voiced pride in taking immediate action. Villagers can be seen nodding in approval in the background.

Human–Monkey Conflict a Widespread Issue in Telangana

Telangana continues to face a severe and widespread human–monkey conflict, primarily involving rhesus macaques and bonnet macaques. These primates frequently raid crops, enter homes and, in some cases, attack residents. The problem has been attributed to habitat loss caused by deforestation, rapid urban expansion and granite mining, which have reduced natural food sources in forest areas.

Monkey Menace Impacts All Districts, Becomes Political Issue

The issue affects all 33 districts of the state, with at least 11 classified as high-occurrence zones, including Khammam, Karimnagar, Nirmal and Warangal. Monkey attacks ranging from bites and scratches to aggressive chasing often target children, the elderly and women, sometimes leading to injuries caused by panic or falls. The growing menace has become a key political issue, influencing recent gram panchayat elections where candidates pledged solutions to curb the problem.