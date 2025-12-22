 Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing

Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing

A KLM flight from Amsterdam to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email at Hyderabad airport around midnight on December 22. Standard safety protocols were followed, and the flight landed safely at 1 AM with all passengers secure. Similar bomb threat emails targeted multiple international flights at Hyderabad in early December, prompting heightened security measures.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad (Telangana): An Amsterdam-Hyderabad KLM Airlines Flight received a bomb threat email on Monday at Hyderabad airport around 12 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated, and the flight landed safely at 1 pm.

Details

According to sources, Hyderabad's Airport experienced a security scare when a bomb threat email targeting a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam was received around midnight.

Authorities swiftly implemented the standard safety protocols in place, leading to the flight's safe landing at 1 AM, with all passengers and crew secure.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing
Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe Landing
India-New Zealand FTA Concluded: Zero Duty On All Indian Exports, $20 Billion NZ Investment Pledge
India-New Zealand FTA Concluded: Zero Duty On All Indian Exports, $20 Billion NZ Investment Pledge
BMC Elections 2026: Will Uddhav And & Raj Thackeray Announce Their Alliance Soon? Here Is What Sanjay Raut Said
BMC Elections 2026: Will Uddhav And & Raj Thackeray Announce Their Alliance Soon? Here Is What Sanjay Raut Said
Why Markets Sparkled Before Christmas? Key Triggers Behind The Sensex–Nifty Rally
Why Markets Sparkled Before Christmas? Key Triggers Behind The Sensex–Nifty Rally

The KLM flight from Amsterdam touched down safely, and standard procedure was followed for the passengers to ensure safety.

Read Also
'Sardar Patel Banned RSS': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions RSS Ideology Following Mohan...
article-image

Earlier on December 6, two international flights received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad Airport. It was received on the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing.

According to the Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the email threats.

The BA 277 landed safely early morning, but the other flight to Hyderabad returned to the departure airport.

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight BA 277 (Heathrow to Hyderabad). The Flight landed safely in HYD at 5:25 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated," said Hyderabad Airport GMR.

Read Also
India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...
article-image

"On 6th December 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID for flight KU 373/ (Kuwait to Hyderabad) KWI-Hyd. The Flight returned to the departure airport," Hyderabad Airport GMR added.

A similar incident took place on December 5 when an email threat for Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad had arrived at 7:30 AM.

The flight continued its journey with heightened monitoring. As it touched down safely at 8:30 AM, the atmosphere changed instantly.

Security teams directed the aircraft to an isolated bay. Passengers were safely deboarded, following standard operating procedures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe...

Telangana: Bomb Threat Email Targets KLM Flight At Hyderabad Airport; Safety Protocols Ensured Safe...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume

Haryana: 22-Year-Old Cab Driver Arrested In Gurugram After Harassing Woman Over Music Volume

'Sardar Patel Banned RSS': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions RSS Ideology Following Mohan...

'Sardar Patel Banned RSS': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions RSS Ideology Following Mohan...

Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands

Manipur Petrol Pump Dealers Threaten To Shut Ops Over Extortion Demands