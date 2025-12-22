 Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Do Namune’ Jibe In UP Assembly; Akhilesh Retorts With ‘Self-Acceptance’ Remark
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a discussion in the UP Assembly on alleged codeine-linked deaths. He denied any child deaths in the state. Akhilesh later hit back, urging political decorum.

Monday, December 22, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inside the UP Assembly while speaking during a session.

Yogi Adityanath was replying to a debate on deaths allegedly linked to codeine cough syrup. Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister hit out at the Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders, saying, “Desh ke andar do namune nahin, ek Delhi mein aur ek Lucknow mein baithe hain. Jab desh mein koi charcha hoti hai, to woh turant desh chhodkar bhaag jaate hain.” (There are two samples in the country, one sitting in Delhi and one in Lucknow. Whenever any discussion takes place in the country, they immediately flee abroad.)

The UP Chief Minister also clarified that no child had died due to codeine cough syrup in the state.

His remarks came after SP MLAs staged protests inside the Assembly over alleged deaths linked to codeine in Uttar Pradesh.

Shortly after Yogi Adityanath’s veiled jibe, Akhilesh Yadav retaliated in a post on X.

“Self-acceptance! No one expected the Delhi–Lucknow feud to escalate to this point. People holding constitutional positions should at least maintain public decorum and not cross the bounds of propriety. BJP leaders should not bring their party’s internal squabbles to the streets. If someone takes offence somewhere, you might have to backtrack,” he wrote.

