 Uttar Pradesh: Loco Pilot Allegedly Halts Goods Train For 10-Minutes At Malkan Railway Crossing To 'Buy Cigarettes' | Video
A goods train was halted for about 10 minutes at Malkan railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, causing traffic disruption after a video went viral. The loco pilot was seen stepping off the train, with social media users alleging he went to buy cigarettes, though this remains unconfirmed. Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
The loco pilot halting at the Malkan Railway Crossing | X/@Mithileshdhar

Bareilly: A loco pilot in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly allegedly halted a goods train at Malkan railway crossing for around 10 minutes, leading to traffic disruption at the busy level crossing. The incident came to public attention after a video purportedly showing the unscheduled stoppage went viral on social media.

According to media reports, Railway authorities have since launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances behind the halt.

Viral Video Shows Freight Train Blocking Crossing

The now-viral clip shows a long freight train standing stationary across the Malkan level crossing, blocking vehicular movement in a rural or semi-rural area of Raebareli district.

In the video, the loco pilot is seen getting down from the train and crossing the tracks. According to some media reports, the loco pilot had stepped out to buy cigarettes from a nearby shop; however, this claim has not been officially confirmed.

Locals Allege Frequent Disruptions

According to some media reports, local commuters expressed frustration over the delay, claiming that such stoppages allegedly occur frequently at the crossing. Several locals accused the loco pilot of negligence, citing inconvenience and safety concerns, though these allegations remain unverified.

Reports further stated that the freight train was returning after unloading coal at an NTPC project.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding disciplinary action.

Separate Incident: Drunk Man Forces Emergency Stop

In a separate railway-related incident, a drunk man reportedly climbed onto a bridge and stood on the railway tracks, forcing a loco pilot to apply emergency brakes to stop a high-speed passenger train.

The train was travelling from Balaghat to Warasivani when the incident occurred. The sudden halt prevented a potential accident but caused panic among passengers.

